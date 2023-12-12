Modern toilets: how innovation has changed the bathroom

Courtesy of Geberit

Even the most mundane elements of everyday life have undergone remarkable developments over the years, especially when it comes to practicality, efficiency and sustainability. A notable example is the contemporary toilet, an essential element for any home or public space, which has undergone significant changes. Although they may appear to be relatively unchanged over the decades in terms of design and materials, the inclusion of technology has been the main development, offering improvements in comfort, variety of design and innovative features. The evolution of toilets goes beyond mere functionality, representing a blend of technology, design and sustainability to create a holistic bathroom experience.

Since the first rudimentary toilets, mankind has come up with ingenious solutions to improve the experience of going to the bathroom. In the 19th century, Thomas Crapper introduced the ballcock mechanism for filling water tanks found in flush toilets and preventing overflow and backflow, significantly contributing to bathroom efficiency. Innovations continued throughout the 20th century, such as the widespread adoption of indoor plumbing, the creation of low-flush toilets to save water, and the integration of technologies such as sensor-operated flush and bidet features. Today, toilets can have eco-friendly designs and smart technologies for better hygiene and accessibility, reflecting the continuous journey of innovation, convenience and better hygiene standards.

Courtesy of Geberit

Geberit is a Swiss company founded in 1874 and a leader in sanitary technology that has helped redefine the bathroom system with a focus on efficiency, hygiene and user experience. Its product range showcases a combination of technological advancements with elegant designs to enhance the bathroom experience. Its systems have been carefully designed and coordinated to facilitate simple installation and high-flushing performance.

For example, one interesting technology is the DuoFresh system, which combats odors in the bathroom by automatically activating an extraction unit during toilet use and cleaning the air in the ceramic unit before releasing it again, thereby A constantly fresh environment is ensured. In addition to odor control, the system includes an LED orientation light that softly illuminates the way to the bathroom, increasing safety and convenience during night-time trips.

Courtesy of Geberit

Another notable development is TurboFlush technology, which guarantees a powerful and silent flush while reducing the need for frequent cleaning and maintenance. The technology pioneered by the company is designed to minimize time-consuming cleaning efforts while maximizing hygiene. Through improvements to the design, the experts involved were able to make the passage of water from the cistern, through the toilet bowl and into the drain, even more efficient. The internal configuration of integrated ceramic toilets with TurboFlush is designed to utilize the energy of the water in the tank, facilitating strong and targeted flushing. It guides water through the ceramic unit in a strong vortex, ensuring a controlled and comprehensive flush throughout the basin, flush performance ten times exceeding international standards, providing users with greater comfort and hygiene, as well Also adds a touch of sophistication. Bathroom experience.

Courtesy of Geberit

Incorporating water for toilet-related personal hygiene also means switching to gentle water-based cleaning instead of the traditional use of toilet paper. This blend of design and superior comfort adds a touch of luxury and reduces the number of components and accessories such as separate bidets in the bathroom while promoting cleanliness and freshness.

Another element worth highlighting is the rimless design of the WC, which is a significant leap forward in terms of hygiene and cleaning convenience. Its design without obscure, inaccessible corners allows for simple cleaning, with no room for dirt and potential pathogens to accumulate. Additionally, there is a mechanism called QuickerLease that allows easy removal of the toilet seat and lid, lifting up to 90 degrees and pulling out easily, allowing for convenient cleaning of the ceramic appliance.

Courtesy of Geberit

These toilets stand out because they do not touch the floor directly, leaving the bottom free and giving it the appearance of floating above the ground. This is possible thanks to their hidden tank technology, whose technical parts remain hidden behind a wall or box in the chosen finish and which structures the bowl and condenses all the technical parts. Having developed and established these products for over five decades, the brand has become renowned for its safe performance due to its rigorous leakage tests before each delivery, guaranteeing reliability. The Geberit Sigma 12 cm hidden tank has different options for flush volume (large flush volume with flexible settings for 4, 4.5, 6 and 7.5 liters and small flush volume with flexible settings between 2 and 4 liters). , which shows the importance of water. Consistently achieving high marks on conservation and water efficiency labels.

Courtesy of GeberitCourtesy of Geberit

To complement these products and experiences, the company has developed an app that seeks to revolutionize product configuration by allowing customization through a smartphone or tablet, without the need for additional devices. With the ability to configure devices and save and transfer settings between multiple devices, the app offers a wide range of functionalities: users can group devices for each location, access recorded usage statistics can activate cleaning mode, update firmware, and delegate user authorization. , Compatible with a variety of Geberit products including toilet flush control, urinal flush control and wash basin faucets, the Geberit Control app allows users to create settings to suit their preferences including flush actuation, volume adjustment, interval flushing, orientation light settings and direct flush. Implementation.

Additionally, Geberit’s commitment to sustainability is evident through the reduction of water use in its products, which aligns with society’s growing focus on environmentally responsible alternatives. By reimagining essential elements such as flushing mechanisms, hygiene standards and adaptability, the company sets a new benchmark for the modern bathroom, showing how innovation can transform even the most basic aspects of our daily lives.

Source: www.archdaily.com