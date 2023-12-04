Modern Monetary Theory Meltdown – The American Spectator | USA News and Politics The American Spectator | usa news and politics

“For every complex problem,” wrote H.L. Mencken, “there is an answer that is obvious, simple, and wrong.”

The issues of “health care, infrastructure, education,” and “climate change” can all be solved – according to author Stephanie Kelton. The Deficit Myth: The Birth of Modern Monetary Theory and the People’s Economy” – with a funny trick, as they say on the Internet; Stop focusing on the federal budget deficit.

“I would like to say to Milton and Anna: Regarding the Great Depression, you are right.”

Kelton is a proponent of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which, despite its name, is not modern at all. There is nothing new in the claims that social ills can be cured by increasing the amount of money in circulation, or in the assurances that this approach will do no harm. When John Driscoe proposed a land bank to supplement the Bank of England in 1696, he said it would create “a new species of money”; We may also fear that we will have too much wealth in the nation, which no intelligent person will complain about. Two hundred years later, William Jennings Bryan brought delegates to their feet with his “Cross of Gold” speech at the 1896 Democratic Convention, comparing opposition to the expanded money supply to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Neither proposal was implemented, and the economies of late 17th-century England and early 20th-century America did fine without them. (Read more from Con Chapman: Horace Mann: America’s favorite radical who elevated teachers above parents)

Kelton’s detour into this graveyard of bad economic ideas is initiated by a husky woman: She sees a bumper sticker on a Mercedes SUV depicting Uncle Sam with his pants pockets inside out, indicating that They don’t have money. From this she concludes that the woman driving the car does not understand the difference between a sovereign issuer of fiat currency and a household budget. A better guess is someone who can afford to buy or lease a Mercedes. does Understand the difference but his political views differ from Kelton’s.

This might be expected from a writer who accuses others of believing in myths and avoids myth-making himself, but a certain amount of speculation is inevitable when tracing current economic practices to their roots. Kelton – along with other MMT believers – believes, without offering historical evidence for his theory, that money came into existence by some kind of nefarious conspiracy to allow governments to tax trade.

While the exact birth date and location of money are unknown, the earliest form of money in Western civilization appeared in Lydia around 600 BC, with Herodotus saying that the Lydians “were the first … who coined and used gold and silver currency ” Use of the currency spread from its source until more than half of the two thousand city-states of ancient Greece issued their own coins, but taxes were rare. In Asia, the history of money is even older, 3,000 to 4,500 years, but the conclusions one reaches are the same; Taxes were few and far between, levied mainly in times of war. So the origin myth of MMT is backwards; Wealth came before taxes, just as trade came before taxes, and a more plausible explanation is that trade contributed more to the creation of wealth than taxes. Increasing taxes on trade is important to MMT because, although Kelton says taxes are not essential to the theory, current tax policy is allegedly responsible for bad things that others would think unrelated – such as Flint. , Michigan, is a city that has been completely under the control of the Democratic Party for years.

Kelton teaches at Stony Brook University on Long Island in New York, and a little local research may have led him to this alternative explanation. The first Dutch colonists in New York found that their Native American trading partners valued wampum – white and purple beads made from shells – more than its actual utility, which is the essence of material wealth; You can start a fire with a dollar bill, but you’d be better off buying a box of matches with it. While the tribes of Long Island originally used beaded belts for ceremonial purposes, through trade with the Dutch they began to treat them as currency. Again, it is trade, not taxation, that causes money to come into existence. (Read more: Bidenomics: The high cost of gaslighting)

So if MMT’s legs get swept out from under it, what will be left? Nothing new, just warming up to Keynesianism. John Maynard Keynes’s famous quote that budget deficits don’t matter has been criticized as “in the long run we’re all dead”, and has been condemned as homophobic. Some critics were so vague as to say that the childless Keynes was not concerned about the future. But Keynes was actually bisexual and had tried to have children with a ballerina, whom he married late in his life. While budget deficits may be harmless in the short term, it is no consolation to us as we think about our children and grandchildren, whom we expect will live longer.

At the event, the MMT crowd got their wish. Since Kelton’s book received glowing reviews, comparing it to the Copernican Revolution, the supply of US money in circulation increased dramatically. Over the three years starting in February 2020, “M2”, the Federal Reserve’s estimate of the total US money supply, was multiplied by 1.35 percent, a significant increase in times of peace. By comparison, in the five years of World War II (1939–1945), defense spending resulted in a 2.5-fold increase in money reserves, according to Monetary history of the United States, 1867–1960 By Milton Friedman and Anna Jacobson Schwartz.

For the latter, America defeated the Axis powers and made the world safe for democracy; For the former, we got an 8.5 percent prime rate, the highest in two decades; The yield on the ten-year Treasury bill was 4.5 percent, a sixteen-year high; and cumulative price change of 18.92 percent.

Has any so-called innovation ever declined faster than MMT? Maybe Cold Fusion, or New Coke. Kelton was a frequent guest on television in her heyday, and it’s not hard to see why. She’s photogenic, and the message that easy money is a good thing goes over easily on “light” business programs like CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” But perhaps the business media should have dug a little deeper and gone back to Anna Schwartz. His work has endured for six decades, and he has been called “one of the world’s greatest monetary scholars”, compared to Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, who was recently mocked for saying that inflation should end. Has been – If You exclude groceries, medicine, gas, utilities, and mortgage.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke concluded a speech in 2002 by saying, “I would like to say to Milton and Anna: Regarding the Great Depression, you are right. We [the Federal Reserve] Do it. we’re very sorry. “But thanks to you, we won’t do it again.” (Read more: Here’s one way to demand rational government)

Life is unfair, President Kennedy’s father told him, and the fascination with which MMT was greeted by politicians and the media is unfair to Schwartz and his co-author, whose 1963 comment – ​​”Inflation always and everywhere is a monetary phenomenon” – was greeted with disdain by most economists at the time, but in the long run it turned out to be the right choice for Keynes.

Since Kelton uses a straw woman to promote his theory, it is fitting that conscientious objectors to MMT also have a woman. I would like to suggest the old joke about the woman who, when told that her bank account is overdrawn, says, “How can I run out of money when I still have so many checks ?”

Conn Chapman is a lawyer specializing in banking in Boston. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago.

Source: spectator.org