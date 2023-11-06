MOD or RACE: Which is the better value stock right now?

Investors interested in Automotive – Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Modine (MOD) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two companies is the best choice for those looking for low-value stocks? let’s take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to combine a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific qualities.

Currently, Modine has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). This means MOD’s earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improved analyst outlook. But for value investors this is only part of the picture.

Value investors also look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true statistics to help find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value Grade factors in several key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share and many other key statistics commonly used by value investors.

MOD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22, while RACE has a Forward P/E of 48.61. We also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular figure is similar to the widely used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers the company’s expected EPS growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09.

Another notable valuation metric for MOD is its P/B ratio of 3.27. The P/B ratio measures a stock’s market value relative to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 22.33.

These metrics, and many others, help MOD earn a value grade of A, while RACE is given a value grade of D.

MOD ranks above RACE due to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation data, we also think MOD is the better value option at the moment.

