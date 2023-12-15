Stormzy and Little Simz lead the nominations for the upcoming Mobo Awards, with each being nominated for four top awards.

The nominees for the 26th edition of the MOBO Awards in 2024 have been announced, with Little Simz and Stormzy leading the way with four nominations each.

Mercury Prize-winner little simz The “Wossi Bop” rapper is nominated for Best Female Act, Album of the Year for her surprise project “No Thank U”, Video of the Year and Best Hip Hop Act. Stormzy He competes for Best Male Actor, Album of the Year for his heartfelt LP “This Is What I Mean”, Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

Other notable nominees include Central CEJ Hus, Pinkpenthress, and RayAyra Star, Nia Archives and Shygirl received recognition, with three nominations each.

The prestigious event, dedicated to celebrating black music and culture in the UK and beyond, is set to take place at the Utility Arena Sheffield on 7 February 2024.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Male Act

Central CE

dave

D-Block Europe

jay hus

ninth size

Stormzy

Best Female Performance (in collaboration with Shea Moisture)

flow

jorja smith

little simz

Mahalia

pinkpenthrace

Ray

album of the year

Ezra Collective – Where I Want To Be

J Hus – Beautiful and Cruel Yard

Little Simz – No Thanks

Potter Paper – Real Back in Style

Ray – My 21st Century Blues

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Song of the Year (supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra)

Central C and Dave – Sprinter

J Hus (feat. Drake) – Who Told You

Jorja Smith – Little Things

Pinkpenthrace and Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Part 2

Ray & 070 Shake – Escapism

Stormzy – Hide and Seek

Best Newcomer

ama lu

ants alive

debbie

Jayo

Nipah

no guidance

rimzi

strands

Tamera

tunde

video of the year

Antslive – Number One Candidate (Directed by Tom Emmerson)

Annie – No More Naija Men (Directed by Otis Dominic)

Zords – Dirt in the Diamond Ep1: Mobe (Featuring Te Ivar) / Stay Close (Featuring Cranium) (Directed by Renée Maria Osubu)

Little Simz – Gorilla (Directed by Dave Meyers)

Stormzy – Male Made Me Do It (Directed by Clawdr)

Tione Wayne – Healing (Directed by Vova)

Best R&B/Soul Act

bella

jazz karis

Mahalia

Ragz Original

Sampha

salt

Best Hip Hop Act

avelino

clavish

digga d

Annie

freddo

gigs

little simz

Loyal Corner

ninth size

potter payer

Best Grime Act

bugzy malone

Duppy

flowdan

manga st hilare

novelist

p money

Best Drill Act (Supported by Trench)

Central CE

heady one

k-trap

quengface

m24

juice lakhs

tejandos

unknown t

Best International Act

doja cat

drake and 21 savage

travis scott

ice masala

Lotto

Lil Uzi Vert

nicki minaj

sexy red

sza

Victoria Monet

Best Performance in a TV Show/Movie

Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in Dreaming While Black

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall

Deja J as Vita in Champion. Bowens

Idris Elba as Sam in Hijack

India Amartifio as Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega as Fontaine in The Clown Tyrone

Lashana Lynch as Izogie in The Woman King

Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco in Champion

Vivian Oprah as Yes in Rye Lane

Best Media Personality

alison hammond

Amelia Demoldenberg

henry cushue

Madam Joyce

Maya Jama

pressed podcast

rémy bergez

Shxtsngigs

glasses gonzalez

zezz millz

Best African Music Act (in collaboration with Loco Music)

Adekunle Gold

Aske

Ayra Star

burna boy

davido

libyanka

Rema

Tyla

uncle waffle

Wizkid

Best Caribbean Music Act

byron messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

popcan

Shensia

Brave

Best Jazz Act (supported by Jazz FM)

Blue Lab Beats

ctrl

Ezra Collective

Masego

reuben james

Yazmine Lacey

Best Alternative Music Act (in collaboration with Marshall)

alt black era

Arlo Park

Deijuvhs

child bookie

skyndard

young father

Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by Bema and Mixmag)

Aluna

Nia Archives

pinkpenthrace

Greetings!

shy girl

TSHA

Best Producer (supported by Complex UK)

inflow

kyle evans

M1OnTheBeat

p2j

steel bangle

tsb

Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel)

anatoria

callout music

guvna b

Limoblaze

Tofunmi Adorna

triple o

