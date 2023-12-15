Mobo Awards 2024: Stormzy and Little Simz lead the way with four nominations each
Stormzy and Little Simz lead the nominations for the upcoming Mobo Awards, with each being nominated for four top awards.
Advertisement
The nominees for the 26th edition of the MOBO Awards in 2024 have been announced, with Little Simz and Stormzy leading the way with four nominations each.
Mercury Prize-winner little simz The “Wossi Bop” rapper is nominated for Best Female Act, Album of the Year for her surprise project “No Thank U”, Video of the Year and Best Hip Hop Act. Stormzy He competes for Best Male Actor, Album of the Year for his heartfelt LP “This Is What I Mean”, Song of the Year and Video of the Year.
Other notable nominees include Central CEJ Hus, Pinkpenthress, and RayAyra Star, Nia Archives and Shygirl received recognition, with three nominations each.
The prestigious event, dedicated to celebrating black music and culture in the UK and beyond, is set to take place at the Utility Arena Sheffield on 7 February 2024.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best Male Act
Central CE
dave
D-Block Europe
jay hus
ninth size
Stormzy
Best Female Performance (in collaboration with Shea Moisture)
flow
jorja smith
little simz
Mahalia
pinkpenthrace
Ray
album of the year
Ezra Collective – Where I Want To Be
Advertisement
J Hus – Beautiful and Cruel Yard
Little Simz – No Thanks
Potter Paper – Real Back in Style
Ray – My 21st Century Blues
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Advertisement
Song of the Year (supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra)
Central C and Dave – Sprinter
J Hus (feat. Drake) – Who Told You
Jorja Smith – Little Things
Pinkpenthrace and Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Part 2
Ray & 070 Shake – Escapism
Advertisement
Stormzy – Hide and Seek
Best Newcomer
ama lu
ants alive
debbie
Jayo
Advertisement
Nipah
no guidance
rimzi
strands
Tamera
Advertisement
tunde
video of the year
Antslive – Number One Candidate (Directed by Tom Emmerson)
Annie – No More Naija Men (Directed by Otis Dominic)
Zords – Dirt in the Diamond Ep1: Mobe (Featuring Te Ivar) / Stay Close (Featuring Cranium) (Directed by Renée Maria Osubu)
Little Simz – Gorilla (Directed by Dave Meyers)
Advertisement
Stormzy – Male Made Me Do It (Directed by Clawdr)
Tione Wayne – Healing (Directed by Vova)
Best R&B/Soul Act
bella
jazz karis
Mahalia
Advertisement
Ragz Original
Sampha
salt
Best Hip Hop Act
avelino
clavish
Advertisement
digga d
Annie
freddo
gigs
little simz
Advertisement
Loyal Corner
ninth size
potter payer
Best Grime Act
bugzy malone
Duppy
Advertisement
flowdan
manga st hilare
novelist
p money
Best Drill Act (Supported by Trench)
Central CE
Advertisement
heady one
k-trap
quengface
m24
juice lakhs
Advertisement
tejandos
unknown t
Best International Act
doja cat
drake and 21 savage
travis scott
Advertisement
ice masala
Lotto
Lil Uzi Vert
nicki minaj
sexy red
Advertisement
sza
Victoria Monet
Best Performance in a TV Show/Movie
Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in Dreaming While Black
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall
Deja J as Vita in Champion. Bowens
Advertisement
Idris Elba as Sam in Hijack
India Amartifio as Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
John Boyega as Fontaine in The Clown Tyrone
Lashana Lynch as Izogie in The Woman King
Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Advertisement
Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco in Champion
Vivian Oprah as Yes in Rye Lane
Best Media Personality
alison hammond
Amelia Demoldenberg
henry cushue
Advertisement
Madam Joyce
Maya Jama
pressed podcast
rémy bergez
Shxtsngigs
Advertisement
glasses gonzalez
zezz millz
Best African Music Act (in collaboration with Loco Music)
Adekunle Gold
Aske
Ayra Star
Advertisement
burna boy
davido
libyanka
Rema
Tyla
Advertisement
uncle waffle
Wizkid
Best Caribbean Music Act
byron messia
Destra
Kabaka Pyramid
Advertisement
popcan
Shensia
Brave
Best Jazz Act (supported by Jazz FM)
Blue Lab Beats
ctrl
Advertisement
Ezra Collective
Masego
reuben james
Yazmine Lacey
Best Alternative Music Act (in collaboration with Marshall)
alt black era
Advertisement
Arlo Park
Deijuvhs
child bookie
skyndard
young father
Advertisement
Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by Bema and Mixmag)
Aluna
Nia Archives
pinkpenthrace
Greetings!
shy girl
Advertisement
TSHA
Best Producer (supported by Complex UK)
inflow
kyle evans
M1OnTheBeat
p2j
Advertisement
steel bangle
tsb
Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel)
anatoria
callout music
guvna b
Advertisement
Limoblaze
Tofunmi Adorna
triple o
Source