WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global mobile payments market It is projected to reach $12.06 trillion by 2027, up from $1.48 trillion in 2019, exhibiting a significant CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027. The market report provides detailed analysis of key investment areas, top market segments, market dynamics, market size and. Estimates, competitive analysis and regional analysis. It is an essential resource for investors or shareholders and key market players for strategic planning and enhancing their competitive edge.

(We are providing reports as per your research requirement, including latest industry insights on growth, potential and COVID-19 impact analysis)

Request Research Report Sample and TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1778

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2020-2027 base year 2019 Market size in 2019 $1.48 trillion Market size in 2027 $12.06 trillion CAGR 30.1% Number of pages in report 294 segments covered Payment Type, Transaction Mode, End User, Purchase Type, Application and Region drivers Smartphone penetration is increasing around the world Development of mobile commerce sector in developing countries Increase in mobile payments in developing countries Compulsion Increase in prevalence of data breaches Growing security concerns in mobile payments sector opportunity Increase in demand for fast and frictionless transaction services

The global mobile payments market is classified into various segments based on payment type, end user, transaction mode, purchase type, application, and region. It is offered in both tabular and graphical form, allowing an individual or business enterprise to leverage perception into highly profitable and rapidly expanding sectors.

Based on payment type, the remote segment gained the dominant market share in 2019, contributing about two-thirds of the global mobile payments market revenue, and is projected to rule through 2027. Nevertheless, the proximity segment is projected to perform the fastest with a CAGR of 31.4% from 2020 to 2027.

By transaction mode, the mobile web payments segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global mobile payments market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. However, the near-field communications segment will cite the highest CAGR of 33.4% from 2020 to 2027. SMS Direct Carrier Billing, regional and other segments are also studied in the report.

Demand Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1778

In terms of region, the market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region with the largest market share, accounting for more than half of the global mobile payments market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same sector is expected to see the highest CAGR of 31.2% from 2022 to 2027. Other regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and LAMEA.

The report highlights the major players in the global mobile payments market such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Apple Inc., PayU, Samsung, Visa Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Mastercard, PayPal Holdings, Inc. Also provides in-depth analysis. , Google, LLC, and American Express Company. These market leaders have adopted various strategies such as joint ventures, new technological advancements, collaborations and geographical expansion to hold the market and prove their mettle in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

Study provides in-depth analysis of Global mobile payments market share Along with current and future trends to clarify imminent investment areas.

Along with current and future trends to clarify imminent investment areas. The report provides information about the key drivers, constraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global mobile payments market size.

Porter’s five forces analysis reflects the potential of buyers and suppliers operating in the mobile payments industry.

Quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the potential of the mobile payments market.

inquire first Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1778

Highlights of Mobile Payment Market Report

aspect Description

By payment type

By transaction mode

mobile web payment

Near Field Communication

SMS Direct Carrier Billing

Other

regional

by end user

Secure your financial future

According to purchase type

Airtime Transfer and Top UPS

Money transfers and bill payments

merchandise and coupons

Travel and Ticketing

Other

by application

Media & Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Health care

retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Other

by region

North America (America, Canada)

(America, Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) lamia (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

main market playersPayU, Samsung, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Visa, Inc., One Communications Limited, Google LLC, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase Company, Apple, Inc., American Express Company

Trend Report in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

credit card payment market By Product Type (General Purpose Credit Cards, Specialty & Other Credit Cards), By Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, Other), By Brand ( Visa, Mastercard, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market By Type (Contact Payments, Contactless Payments), By Application (Fuel, Carwash, Mall, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Accounts Payable Automation Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing) By , Healthcare, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

fingerprint payment marketplace By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type of Fingerprint Scanners (Optical Fingerprint Scanner, Capacitive Fingerprint Scanner, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Thermal Fingerprint Scanner), By End User (Retail, Government, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Other) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

payroll outsourcing market By Type (Hybrid, Fully Outsourced), By Business Size (Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Consumer & Industrial Products, IT & Telecom, Public Sector, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

payment security market Component (Solutions & Services), Platform (Web-based & POS-based), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises & Small & Medium Enterprises) and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-) by Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

