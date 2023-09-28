Mobile handheld: retail transformation in the palm of your hand

John Lamb is Chief Marketing Officer aloe,

In today’s retail landscape, the growing adoption of mobile handhelds is a sign of how smart usage is addressing many classic customer problems. Actually, seeing a store associate walking around Without A single device is increasingly becoming an anomaly as businesses disconnect their employees from fixed systems.

Previously, these mobile devices were limited by processing power. However, the latest versions perform at the same level as self-order kiosks in fast-food restaurants and price-checkers in large retail stores.

One of the most important use cases is to provide real-time inventory assistance in the aisle. There are few interactions more frustrating for customers than when they suddenly discover that the product they want is out of stock. If an item is not available in the customer’s size or preferred specifications, an associate can use a handheld device to order it to the customer’s address or store and process the payment on the spot.

This shows how staff members equipped with mobile devices are adding a layer of convenience that can become synonymous with the brand. The future of frictionless shopping is hybrid as handhelds enhance fixed systems and retailers get the right modularity for their needs and their scale.

Handheld: one size fits all

Retailers can benefit from incorporating mobile handhelds into their inventory management and point-of-sale systems – as long as the purchase of new devices is accompanied by a practical implementation plan. From line-busting at the warehouse club to allowing a boutique shop owner to take a mobile POS from the floor to the back office, ultimately nothing is beyond the scope of these mobile devices.

At a high-end retailer, employees can use mobile handhelds to help customers find clothing sizes, discuss product information, and give other recommendations before adding items to a digital shopping cart. By the time customers are ready to check out, all of their items have already been scanned.

Models with integrated payment capabilities can check out customers via chip and swipe, as well as near-field-communication (NFC) options like tap to pay. Even models without payment integration can enable NFC to process tap payments as a soft POS.

For the boutique retailer, mobile devices save owners from having to invest in multiple systems. They can operate the handheld as a point of sale or undock the device to update inventory and help customers where they stand. When handhelds are used to their full potential, they can monitor employees, scan orders-to-store, and process payments, returns, and pickups – in short, for stores of all sizes. Transform the way you run customer support and inventory management.

Many features of mobile

Regardless of the quality of a brand’s online shopping app, inventory details like real-time stock levels and timing of new shipments are not communicated to customers. Fixed customer-facing devices such as kiosks and price-checkers also have a limited subset of options. However, apps on employees’ handheld devices can allow employees to quickly scan barcodes to monitor inventory levels and trigger stock replenishment.

Handheld devices can also be used to provide easy access to onboarding modules and resources. Associates can be trained to toggle between inventory, product promotions and price changes in real time as the information is updated instantly across all devices. Depending on the apps installed on these devices, store associates can also analyze traffic to determine which departments need additional assistance.

Some handheld models can also be connected to a docking station or port replicator and are powerful enough to run a fixed POS terminal. Bolt-on accessories provide even more utility. Mounted handhelds in trigger-gun systems allow users to simply point, click, and scan inventory. Driven by the need to manage pickup in-store and curbside, such developments are limited only by how the hardware can be programmed.

Mobile handheld factors to consider

The store’s legacy software will be its main burden when deploying handhelds for greater efficiency and better customer service. There is no ready-made software solution that can seamlessly accommodate all hardware functions. While larger brands may be able to write their own code, smaller businesses will need to change or upgrade the software.

However, because mobile apps are vulnerable to fraud, retailers should be wary of products without strong security measures. Businesses should ensure that the software has strong POS security technology, real-time security monitoring, and fast incident-response services. Geofencing can also trigger alerts if mobile POS devices are removed from the premises.

The second main consideration is accessories. Businesses should think holistically about how their fixed and mobile systems will look in-store. Where and how will staff check them? Handheld devices require a docking bay for charging, so store layout will affect the optimal number of devices. A comprehensive strategy should strike the right balance between fixed and mobile systems while keeping in mind the challenge of tracking and deploying all new apps within manageable limits.

enhancing the customer journey

When enhancing the customer journey, feasibility and cost are always important considerations. Businesses should prioritize changes that will bring the greatest impact with the least effort before moving toward low-impact and high-effort implementation. Items to consider prioritizing include reducing errors at the point of sale, improving inventory management, and reducing consumer wait times at checkout.

Previously, multiple dedicated products were required to perform the same functions that can now be controlled by a single handheld device. Perhaps their biggest added value is portability. Saving the customer the frustration of waiting at the checkout or waiting for an out-of-stock product is an obvious appeal of mobile devices, and freeing up staff to give customers personal attention can be the differentiator needed to set a brand apart. Could.

