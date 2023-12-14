A new report published today by Mobi Forum’s Payments Expert Group identifies the unique growth drivers and opportunities that embedded finance offers financial institutions.

The report, titled Embedded Finance: Transforming the Banking Value Chain, explores how financial institutions can capture a greater share of the embedded finance value chain to gain strategic advantage, increase revenues and avoid disintermediation.

Embedded finance is already gaining momentum. The US alone is projected to realize transaction values ​​of US$7 trillion by 2026, while embedded finance is expected to account for 15% of revenues by 2030 in Europe.

The Mobe Forum report explores how financial services can be integrated to enhance and complement third-party service offerings from both banking and non-banking providers. This creates a convenient end-to-end journey with minimal friction for the end user, enabling access to financial products without leaving the retail or corporate environment.

“Today, banks typically create financial products and establish distribution channels, but they do not own all the interfaces, especially in ecommerce,” said Alina Mattila, executive director of Mobay Forum. “The result is that customers have to leave the retail setting to go to bank channels, causing huge amounts of hassle.

“Embedded finance enables banks to integrate financial products and services directly into retailers’ sales channels, in other words providing reliable financial services in a convenient, familiar environment, at the heart of the customer journey. “Our report highlights how banks can optimize their engagement with this high-growth sector by expanding and strengthening their roles across the value chain.”

Tuire Makela, strategic commercial manager at Nordea and co-chair of the expert group, said: “Embedded finance offers significant revenue opportunities to banks looking to adjust their thinking and capture more of the value chain. They can establish marketplaces and become distributors for retailers of financial and non-financial products, and receive a large share of revenues within or across verticals.

“By connecting directly with customer-facing third parties, they can scale faster and potentially realize additional revenue opportunities of anywhere between 10% to 100% of the total value created within the value chain. “

The Mobi Forum report is based on inputs from Mobi Forum members, who are subject matter experts and practitioners working across the banking and payments landscape to analyze trends, opportunities and risks.

Source: www.bing.com