MLB Rumors: Phillies open to trading star after disappointing season
The first major domino of the Philadelphia Phillies’ offseason fell this week when Dave Dombrowski announced that Bryce Harper would move to first base on a full-time basis. Many read the announcement as a recap of Rhys Hoskins, who enters free agency after missing the 2023 season with a torn ACL.
Philadelphia will also have to contend with a strong market for Aaron Nola (or his potential replacement). In short, the Phillies’ roster could look quite different next season. However, a new report highlights just how far the front office is willing to go.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Phillies “could be open” to trading Nick Castellanos. Such a move could open the door for Harper to return to right field and for Hoskins to re-sign at first base. Or, it could allow the Phillies to move toward a more reliable, possibly cheaper option in the outfield.
Castellanos’ postseason was a tale of two halves. He has been a strong batsman in the middle of Philadelphia’s lineup – hitting .272/.312/.476, with 29 home runs and 106 RBI in the regular season – but his tendency to chase (41.0 percent chase rate, 2nd percent ) MLB) and high strikeout rate (27.6 percent, 21st percentile, per Baseball Savant) make him a volatile option in big moments.
He was completely effective in the Braves’ NLDS win over the Atlanta Braves, hitting four solo home runs in a four-game span and hitting .467/.529/1.267 in 15 at-bats. He was the face of Philadelphia sports for some time.
Then came the Arizona Diamondbacks and the NLCS. He sent a moonshot into the stands in Game 1, then passed out ice-cold. Casty finished the Phillies’ seven-game loss to the Diamondbacks with a .042/.111/.167 slash, two RBI and 11 strikeouts. He disappeared at the worst moment, which naturally left a sour taste for the fans and the front office.
Feinsand cites several potential replacements for the Phillies, from Jorge Soler and Teoscar Hernandez to trade candidate Alex Verdugo. Worth noting, Hernandez has the same issues as Castellanos (lots and lots of Ks), so the Phillies may be in the market for just about anything to cut costs. This becomes especially possible if the team matches Nola’s high asking price in free agency. The Phillies’ front office is willing to spend for a winner, but every owner has his limits.
Overall, it would be a true shock to the system if the Phillies were to give up Castellanos. He fits very well into the blue-collar Philadelphia vibe and fans won’t be quick to forget his stellar performance against the Braves. The highs were as high as the lows were.
But, it is a possibility. It appears Castellanos is on the market.
Source: fansided.com