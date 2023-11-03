MLB free agency: Seth Lugo, Jorge Soler, Lance Lynn, Mike Clevinger, more on the market after decisions on options

Major League Baseball’s free-agent market doesn’t open for business until Monday. Between now and then, teams and players across the league will be deciding on a variety of contract options. Our own Mike Axisa analyzed the five most interesting calls elsewhere, including calls involving right-handed starter Marcus Stroman and shortstop Tim Anderson.

Below, CBS Sports will detail the weekend’s most notable options calls before the official start of business. To improve your reading experience, we’ve divided the options into two useful categories: those that were used and those that were rejected (making the player a free agent).

Use

Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota Twins

Kepler launched 24 home runs and posted the second-best OPS+ of his career in 2023. The Twins rewarded him by exercising a $10 million club option (as opposed to a $1 million buyout). Kepler will become a free agent next winter.

Jorge Polanco, 2B, Minnesota Twins

Polanco has missed significant time due to injury the last two seasons and has played in just 184 total games. He has produced when healthy, and it was reason enough for the Twins to exercise his $10.5 million club option. The Twins also retained a club option on Polanco for the 2025 season.

rejected

Liam Hendricks, RHP, Chicago White Sox

As expected, the White Sox declined their $15 million club option on Hendricks, According to the New York Post, His option decision was one of the most interesting of the offseason. The White Sox are still owed Hendricks’ $15 million buyout, although it will be paid in annual installments of $1.5 million through 2024–35 instead of 2024. Hendricks had Tommy John surgery in August and will likely miss the entire 2024 season.

Mike Clevinger, RHP, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox announced Friday that Clevinger declined his half of a $12 million mutual option. He will receive a $4 million buyout and become a free agent. The 32-year-old had a solid 2023 season — a 3.77 ERA and 3.3 WAR in 131 1/3 innings — and figures to seek a multi-year contract in a free agent market that is short on quality starting pitchers.

Seth Lugo, RHP, San Diego Padres

Lugo made a career-high 26 starts for the Padres last season, posting a 3.57 ERA (115 ERA+) and a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This was enough for him to decline his $7.5 million player option in favor of testing the open market again.

Lance Lynn, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers declined their $18 million option on Lynn’s services, According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Lynn, acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the deadline, will receive a $1 million buyout instead. Lynn made 32 starts last season, compiling a 5.73 ERA (77 ERA+) and a 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Whit Merrifield, 2B/LF, Toronto Blue Jays

Merrifield and the Blue Jays each declined their share of an $18 million mutual option. Thus, Merrifield will collect a $500,000 buyout via the open market. He made his third All-Star Game last season, although he also finished with the second-lowest full season WAR of his career.

Jorge Soler, OF, Miami Marlins

Soler declining his $13 million player option should come as no surprise. He had one of the best offensive seasons of his career in 2023, homering 36 times and posting a 128 OPS+. He is now projected as one of the better DH options in the class.

