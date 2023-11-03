Major League Baseball’s free-agent market doesn’t open for business until Monday. Between now and then, teams and players across the league will be deciding on a variety of contract options. Our own Mike Axisa analyzed the five most interesting calls elsewhere, including calls involving right-handed starter Marcus Stroman and shortstop Tim Anderson.

Below, CBS Sports will detail the weekend’s most notable options calls before the official start of business. To improve your reading experience, we’ve divided the options into two useful categories: those that were used and those that were rejected (making the player a free agent).

Use

Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota Twins

Kepler launched 24 home runs and posted the second-best OPS+ of his career in 2023. The Twins rewarded him by exercising a $10 million club option (as opposed to a $1 million buyout). Kepler will become a free agent next winter.

Jorge Polanco, 2B, Minnesota Twins

Polanco has missed significant time due to injury the last two seasons and has played in just 184 total games. He has produced when healthy, and it was reason enough for the Twins to exercise his $10.5 million club option. The Twins also retained a club option on Polanco for the 2025 season.

rejected

Seth Lugo, RHP, San Diego Padres

Lugo made a career-high 26 starts for the Padres last season, posting a 3.57 ERA (115 ERA+) and a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This was enough for him to decline his $7.5 million player option in favor of testing the open market again.

Whit Merrifield, 2B/LF, Toronto Blue Jays

Merrifield and the Blue Jays each declined their share of an $18 million mutual option. Thus, Merrifield will collect a $500,000 buyout via the open market. He made his third All-Star Game last season, although he also finished with the second-lowest full season WAR of his career.

Jorge Soler, OF, Miami Marlins

Soler declining his $13 million player option should come as no surprise. He had one of the best offensive seasons of his career in 2023, homering 36 times and posting a 128 OPS+. He is now projected as one of the better DH options in the class.

Source: www.bing.com