MLB free agency: Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger, Eduardo Rodriguez, options, more on the market after opt-outs

Major League Baseball’s free-agent market doesn’t open for business until Monday. Between now and then, teams and players across the league will be deciding on a variety of contract options. Our own Mike Axisa analyzed the five most interesting calls elsewhere, including calls involving right-handed starter Marcus Stroman and shortstop Tim Anderson.

Below, CBS Sports will detail the weekend’s most notable options calls before the official start of business. To improve your reading experience, we’ve divided the options into two useful categories: those that were used and those that were rejected (making the player a free agent).

opt-out key

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, Detroit Tigers

Rodriguez had three years and $49 million left on his contract with Detroit, but John Heyman reports That he opted out and elected free agency. Rodríguez reestablished his value in his 30-year season by recording a 3.30 ERA and 2.98 K/BB ratio in 152 2/3 innings for the Tigers. His ERA+ over parts of eight MLB seasons is 112.

Marcus Stroman, RHP, Chicago Cubs

Stroman picked up his opt-out with one year and $21 million remaining on his Cubs deal, Jon Heyman reports, This means he is a free agent and thus available to all teams. Stroman, 32, is coming off a 2023 season in which he pitched to a 3.95 ERA/113 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 2.29 in 136 2/3 innings — a total that was compromised by a hip injury in one inning in which he About six were lost. Week. Last year, Stroman was named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

Use

Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota Twins

Kepler launched 24 home runs and posted the second-best OPS+ of his career in 2023. The Twins rewarded him by exercising a $10 million club option (as opposed to a $1 million buyout). Kepler will become a free agent next winter.

Jorge Polanco, 2B, Minnesota Twins

Polanco has missed significant time due to injury the last two seasons and has played in just 184 total games. He has produced when healthy, and it was reason enough for the Twins to exercise his $10.5 million club option. The Twins also retained a club option on Polanco for the 2025 season.

rejected

Joey Votto, 1B, Reds

The club announced it was moving on from the franchise legend, meaning they would pay his $7 million buyout instead of picking up his $20 million team option for 2024. Votto, 40, is coming off a 2023 season that was cut short. .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs in 65 games. Given his age and recent injury history, Votto may opt for retirement. Whatever the case, he is one of the greatest players in Reds history.

Cody Bellinger, OF, Chicago Cubs

Bellinger declined half of his $25 million option, with the team declaring that it was a mere formality. He will receive a $5 million buyout and become a free agent. Bellinger, who is just 28 years old, posted a .307/.356/.525 batting line in 2023, and is set to sign a nine-figure contract this offseason.

Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox

The White Sox declined their $14 million option on Anderson and instead opted for a $1 million buyout. This makes the 30-year-old Anderson a free agent after the worst season of his career. In 2023, he batted only .245/.286/.296 with only one home run in 123 games. Anderson also showed signs of decline in the field, so it could be a tough market for the two-time All-Star.

Justin Turner, DH, Red Sox

The Red Sox announced that Turner had declined his $13.4 million player option. Turner will collect a $6.7 million buyout and become a free agent. Thanks to the buyout, it was only a $6.7 million verdict for Turner. He should have no trouble beating it on the open market, even with his 39th birthday coming up at the end of the month.

Liam Hendricks, RHP, Chicago White Sox

As expected, the White Sox declined their $15 million club option on Hendricks, According to the New York Post, His option decision was one of the most interesting of the offseason. The White Sox are still owed Hendricks’ $15 million buyout, although it will be paid in annual installments of $1.5 million through 2024–35 instead of 2024. Hendricks had Tommy John surgery in August and will likely miss the entire 2024 season.

Mike Clevinger, RHP, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox announced Friday that Clevinger declined his half of a $12 million mutual option. He will receive a $4 million buyout and become a free agent. The 32-year-old had a solid 2023 season — a 3.77 ERA and 3.3 WAR in 131 1/3 innings — and figures to seek a multi-year contract in a free-agent market that is short on quality starting pitchers. .

Hector Neris, RHP, Houston Astros

Neris has waived his $8.5 million player option for 2024 and will become a free agent, Chandler Rome Report, Neris, 34, is coming off an excellent season in the Houston bullpen. In 68 1/3 relief innings for the Astros, he posted an ERA of 1.71 with 77 strikeouts.

Seth Lugo, RHP, San Diego Padres

Lugo started a career-high 26 games for the Padres last season with a 3.57 ERA (115 ERA+) and a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This was enough for him to decline his $7.5 million player option in favor of testing the open market again.

Lance Lynn, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers declined their $18 million option on Lynn’s services, According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Lynn, acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the deadline, will receive a $1 million buyout instead. Lynn started 32 games last season, compiling a 5.73 ERA (77 ERA+) and 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Whit Merrifield, 2B/LF, Toronto Blue Jays

Merrifield and the Blue Jays each declined their share of an $18 million mutual option. Thus, Merrifield will collect a $500,000 buyout via the open market. He made his third All-Star Game last season, although he also finished with the second-lowest full season WAR of his career.

Jorge Soler, OF, Miami Marlins

Soler declining his $13 million player option should come as no surprise. He had one of the best offensive seasons of his career in 2023, homering 36 times and posting a 128 OPS+. He is now projected as one of the better DH options in the class.

Source: www.bing.com