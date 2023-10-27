Mizon: South Korea's rising beauty brand finds a home at Walmart – unbeatable deals unveiled

Korea – October 27, 2023 —

Mizon, the South Korean beauty brand known for its innovation in beauty products, has proudly established its presence on the Walmart platform. With a commitment to offering high-quality skin care and makeup, Mizon is excited to offer unique deals to Walmart customers that will enable them to explore the brand’s extensive range of beauty solutions. This partnership marks an important step in Mizon’s journey to make exceptional skin care accessible to a broader audience.

Established in 2007, Mizon has consistently attracted attention for its groundbreaking products, including its bestsellers based on snail mucin formulation. The brand is a testament to the dedication of researchers at Korea’s top cosmetics companies, who have used cutting-edge technology to develop a wide range of makeup, skin care, body care and hair care products. Mizon’s portfolio includes the customer favorite all-in-one Snail Repair Cream and Snail Repair Eye Gel Patch. These products exemplify the brand’s unwavering commitment towards research and development, backed by extensively researched, high-quality formulations. Importantly, all Mizon products are proudly made in Korea.

Mizon’s entry into the Walmart Marketplace is an important strategic move, opening the door to a larger customer base and taking advantage of Walmart’s growing e-commerce stores. The brand’s partnership with Walmart is in line with its mission to empower everyone’s skin care journey and reflects its passion for innovation and technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with Walmart,” says a representative for the brand. “Walmart is renowned for its growing e-commerce presence, and this collaboration will enable Mizon to reach millions of customers. Our products are affordable and designed to cater to a variety of skin types. We are unique to Walmart “Excited to bring deals, especially looking forward to the upcoming Black Friday shopping event.”

Mizon is on a mission to create a future-oriented beauty life by adopting the latest skin care technologies and ingredients to make a real difference in the lives of its customers. Mizon’s product range is comprehensive and inclusive, offering a solution for everyone, no matter their skin type or beauty needs.

According to Mizon, their logo is an “open window” as their goal is to be a window to the world, listening to people’s needs and creating products that truly resonate with their customers. With a focus on research and development, Mizon is a brand that constantly strives to understand the latest advancements in skin care to create products that meet the ever-evolving beauty demands of today’s consumers.

One of Mizon’s standout offerings is the Cycloronic line, a comprehensive skin care range that caters to various skin care needs. This versatility allows individuals to seamlessly incorporate cyclocuronic products into their daily skin care routine, whether they are looking for hydration, soothing properties, or specialized care for specific skin concerns.

Cyclocuronic Moisturizer

Cyclocuronic Face Moisturizing Cream is suitable for all skin types, providing deep hydration and revitalization. Enriched with Glycerine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Betula Alba Juice and Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, it leaves skin soft, supple and glowing. The innovative biosaccharide Gum-1 ensures lasting hydration and rejuvenation while protecting against environmental stresses.

cyclocuronic gel treatment

The distinguishing feature of the gel treatment is its light, non-greasy texture, making it an ideal choice for a weightless experience. Unlike moisturizing creams, which primarily focus on providing general hydration and maintaining the skin barrier, gel treatments hold a unique place in skin care. What sets Cyclocuronic Gel treatment apart is its inclusion of special ingredients like Centella Asiatica, which is renowned for its exceptional skin-soothing and healing properties. Complementing this, the formulation includes dipropylene glycol, which provides moisture without damaging the skin.

Cyclouronic Serum

This powerful serum contains a trio of Centella Asiatica extracts known for its soothing and rejuvenating properties. Combined with glycerin and various forms of hyaluronic acid, it provides deep hydration, leaving skin soft and supple. Allantoin soothes and refreshes, while tocopherol provides antioxidant protection against environmental stressors. A multifaceted approach to hyaluronic acid ensures thorough, multi-layered hydration for a youthful glow. Additionally, the serum contains madecasoside, asiaticoside, asiatic acid, and madecassic acid for additional revitalization.

cycluronic cleanser

Designed to leave skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. This luxurious formula combines the power of hydration and gentle cleansing, ensuring it’s left clean and invigorated. This cleanser goes beyond removing impurities; It provides soothing cleansing with Centella Asiatica extract and provides long-lasting hydration through various hyaluronic acid forms. Suitable for all skin types, it cleanses, refreshes and beautifully revitalizes skin, leaving it with a glowing complexion ready to face the world confidently.

Cycloronic Toner

Carefully formulated with a powerful blend of nutrients. Niacinamide, Centella Asiatica Extract, and various forms of hyaluronic acid unite to provide a harmonious symphony of soothing hydration. This alcohol-free toner also contains witch hazel water, tea tree leaf extract, and chamomile extract to purify and soothe, while adenosine promotes a youthful appearance. Madecasoside and asiaticoside aid skin recovery and leave the complexion balanced and refreshed. Ideal for all skin types, hyaluronic toner is an essential step in a skin care regimen to achieve a supple, revitalized look.

conclusion

Mizon’s collaboration with Walmart paves the way for beauty lovers to explore and experience these innovative skin care solutions and top-rated products at unmatched prices. Mizon’s unique deals on skin care and makeup products promise to make skin care accessible to all, promoting an inclusive and empowering approach to beauty.

