Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' hits No. 1 at the box office, a first for the Japanese anime master

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in Hayao Miyazaki’s decades-long career, the 82-year-old Japanese anime master is No. 1 at the North American box office. Miyazaki’s latest magic, “The Boy and the Heron,” debuted with $12.8 million, according to studio estimates.

The long-awaited animated fantasy from the director of “The Boy and the Heron”, “Spirited Away”, “My Neighbor Totoro” and other favorite anime classics is only the third anime to top the box office in US and Canadian theaters. And the first original anime to do so. The film, which is running in both subtitled and dubbed versions, is also the first full-length foreign film to top the domestic box office this year.

Although Miyazaki’s films have often been smash hits in Japan and Asia, they have traditionally made less of an impression in North American theaters. The director’s previous best-grossing performance was for his last film, 2013’s “The Wind Rises,” which grossed $5.2 million in its entire domestic run.

“The Boy and the Heron”, which previously collected $56 million in Japan, was expected for years to be Miyazaki’s swan song. But as it was premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Studio Ghibli vice president Junichi Nishioka said the previously retired Miyazaki was still working toward another film.

“The Boy and the Heron” has been recognized as one of the best films of the year. The film, starring an English dub voice cast including Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista and Mark Hamill, tells the story of a boy who, after his mother is killed in a World War II bombing, is transported to a portal by a mysterious heron. is the one who takes him. An imaginary realm. In Japan, it was titled “How Do You Live?”

Last week’s top film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” fell sharply in its second weekend. The concert film, the second pop star release distributed by AMC Theaters after Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”, collected $5 million in its second weekend, down 76% from its $21 million opening.

That helped Lionsgate’s still-strong “Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” take second place with an estimated $9.4 million in its fourth weekend of release. The “Hunger Games” prequel has a domestic gross of $135.7 million.

“The Boy and the Heron” wasn’t the only Japanese film to be among the top movies in theaters over the weekend. “Godzilla Minus One” opened to a stellar opening for Toho Studios last weekend with $8.3 million. Takashi Yamazaki’s acclaimed kaiju film dropped only 27% in its second weekend of release, bringing its total to $25 million.

Several potential awards contenders received strong starts in limited release. Yorgos Lanthimos’s twisted fantasy “Poor Things” starring Emma Stone opened with $644,000 in nine theaters in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, Texas. ‘Poor Things’ expands to more theaters next week.

Ava DuVernay’s “Origins” delivered an Oscar-qualifying performance for Neon at two theaters in New York and Los Angeles, with a per-screen average of $58,532. It stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as writer Isabel Wilkerson as she examines race and inequality for her book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” It will open on 19 January.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com