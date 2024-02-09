Mixed trend in Asian stock markets due to market closure due to holidays: Market down.

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia struggled to rise Friday, with Hong Kong falling for a third straight day and U.S. stocks hitting record highs after many markets in the region were closed for public holidays.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell, continuing choppy trading this week as China tries to stem a slide in the country’s equity market. Investors have warned that previous efforts to stem market declines, particularly in 2015, may not work this time.

Markets in Hong Kong and Singapore will close early on Friday and will also be closed in mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

“In terms of a catalyst we need a big coordinated fiscal easing targeting demand in China,” Florian Neto, head of Asia multi-asset at Amundi Hong Kong Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television. “We have market stabilization, but it is not dealing with the fundamental issues in the Chinese economy.”

US futures were little changed. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Thursday to close below 5,000 — a threshold it briefly reached during the session. The closing level set a new high. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%.

“Our base case remains a soft landing for the US economy, with the S&P 500 ending around current levels,” Solita Marcelli of UBS Global Wealth Management said in a Thursday note. “However, recent economic data highlight the possibility of a period of continued strong growth, contained inflation and rapid monetary easing. In this event, we believe the S&P 500 has the potential to rise to around 5,300 this year.

Australian equities were little changed and Japanese stocks traded in tight ranges, with a weaker yen providing some support. The currency steadied after slipping 0.8% against the greenback on Thursday in the wake of comments from the Bank of Japan’s deputy governor that the central bank would be in no rush to change its easy policy settings. The dollar index was stable.

Japan-listed SoftBank Group Corp rose as much as 10% after its latest quarterly results beat net income forecasts and more profit for Arm Holdings Plc, in which it owns a stake. Nissan shares slipped more than 9% after the company missed profit estimates.

Treasuries were little changed in Asian trade after falling on Thursday. The sales also came after the U.S. government sold $25 billion in 30-year bonds at lower-than-expected yields, in a sign of healthy demand. The 10-year yield rose three basis points on Thursday and has added 13 basis points this week as investors adjusted interest rate forecasts on strong economic data and comments from central bank policymakers.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin recently reiterated that the central bank has time to be patient before cutting rates. The latest data on Thursday also underlined US economic resilience. Unemployment claims lagged consensus forecasts, a sign that the labor market remains strong.

Elsewhere, New Zealand yields and the currency jumped after ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd forecast the central bank would raise interest rates twice more this year.

inflation correction

Interest rate forecasts could take another blow after Friday when the US revises monthly inflation data. Investors will be watching closely after last year’s update cast doubt on the Fed’s progress in taming consumer prices.

“The CPI revision may overshadow recent good inflation data – but it’s a strange number,” said Andrew Brenner of NatAlliance Securities. “We think the next step will come from the CPI numbers next Tuesday.”

Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said US regulators were monitoring the risks posed by non-bank mortgage lenders, and cautioned that a failure of one of them was possible in case of market stress.

Bitcoin rises above $45,000. Oil rose amid doubts over a possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

