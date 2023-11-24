Mixed trend in Asian shares, decline in treasury after holidays: Market down.

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were mixed while Treasuries fell after the Thanksgiving holiday and European bonds declined. Oil losses increased.

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equities fell, reversing Thursday’s rally driven by Beijing’s sweeping asset rescue campaign. Japanese shares rose after the national holiday, while Australian shares also rose. US futures contracts were stable.

A gauge of Chinese developer shares fell 1% around midday, after surging 8.9% on Thursday. The previous surge came after Bloomberg News reported that China may allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified builders for the first time, the latest effort to stem the housing slump.

“The property developer debt issue will be resolved sooner or later,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, fund manager at GAM Investment Management. “If this measure is not enough, we will see more support next year,” he said, referring to reports of banks making unsecured loans.

Still, global stocks are on track for their best month in three years, with the MSCI All Country World Index rising 8.6% this month amid rising expectations of a US interest rate hike.

“Low bond yields are pushing up equity valuations, although the root cause behind the decline in yields, low inflation due to weak growth, is not fully missing earnings estimates,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. Is.” “Ultimately, profit expectations have to be consistent with economic reality.”

Oil continued its decline on news that OPEC+ will hold its delayed meeting online instead of in person. Delays and infighting among members over quotas have cast doubt on the possibility of further production cuts.

Cash Treasuries resumed trading in Asia, pushing yields higher in fewer transactions. European bonds fell on Thursday after a report that Germany would suspend the debt ceiling for the fourth consecutive year raised concerns about more borrowing as the euro-zone economy slows.

The Bloomberg dollar index steadied after falling on Thursday as the greenback pared gains against most major currencies. Production increased in Australia and New Zealand.

Inflation accelerated in Japan, although the October reading was slightly lower than expected. Consumer prices rose 3.3% year-over-year, below the 3.4% consensus estimate. This was in contrast to the Bank of Japan’s view that prices would fall, boosting expectations of policy normalization.

Sri Lanka’s central bank signaled it will hold off on cutting interest rates for the fourth time this year as the economy slowly recovers from its unprecedented crisis and inflation comes down.

Elsewhere in Asia, the data set to be released also includes Taiwan money supply. In the US, manufacturing PMI data will be released later on Friday.

