Mixed trend in Asian markets, traders eyeing US inflation report

Asian markets were mixed on Monday ahead of key US inflation data later in the week, with traders still worried the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again.

Central bank decision-makers warned last week that more tightening may be needed to get prices under control, undermining optimism that the hiking cycle is over.

That triggered a selloff in Asia on Friday, although a tech-led bounce on Wall Street provided traders some support on Monday.

But gains were limited at the end of the week due to a strong focus on the consumer price index and retail sales.

“The upcoming CPI report has the potential to reintroduce the possibility of a rate hike,” said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

“At present, the market has largely rejected the prospect of another hike.

“While it was previously suggested that a sharp increase in inflation would be necessary to make the upcoming policy meeting next month uncertain, this week’s data… may indicate that risks are still leaning towards a sustained high inflation plateau.” Are.”

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta were up but Shanghai, Sydney, Manila and Wellington were with losses in early trade.

Fears that global rates could remain high for longer were fanned by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who on Friday predicted inflation would rise again.

He also said the authorities would not start cutting rates until at least the “next few quarters.”

Hopes that US borrowing costs will not drop soon boosted the dollar, with traders keeping an eye on its movement against the yen after Japanese authorities warned they may intervene to support their currency. Have been.

However, Sonal Desai at Franklin Templeton said the Bank of Japan would likely move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy, giving the yen a much-needed boost.

“We are going to see a change in policy in Japan and that will make the yen attractive,” he told Bloomberg Television.

“The BOJ will ultimately be pushed to change its own interest rate stance which will bring the money back.”

Investors will also keep an eye on a planned meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in San Francisco at the end of the week amid signs of easing tensions between the economic superpowers.

TOKYO – Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent at 32,750.41 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng index: up 0.1 percent at 17,215.38

SHANGHAI – COMPOSITE: Down 0.3 percent at 3,029.99

Dollar/yen: up from 151.47 yen on Friday to 151.63 yen

Euro/Dollar: Down from $1.0686 to $1.0684

Pound/Dollar: Up from $1.2224 to $1.2234

Euro/pound: down from 87.39 pence to 87.33 pence

West Texas Intermediate: down 0.8 percent at $76.58 a barrel

Brent North Sea crude: down 0.8 percent at $80.82 per barrel

New York – Dow: up 1.2 percent at 34,283.10 (close)

LONDON – FTSE 100: down 1.3 percent at 7,360.55 (close)

Source: www.barrons.com