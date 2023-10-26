Mixed performance in soft market

Tietoevri Corporation Interim Report 26 October 2023, 8.00am EEST

Growth 2% – Solid performance in Software businesses, weak demand in Tietoevery Create and Tech Services

Profitability up 13% despite soft market and persistent high inflation – TietoEvery improves profitability in industry and technical services

MentorMate acquisition completed in Q3 – business performance and integration progressing as planned

Tietoevri banking and technology services strategic reviews remain on track with previously announced schedule

7-9/2023 7-9/2022 Revenue, EUR million 659.7 690.4 Change, % -4 7 organic growth, % 2 8 Operating profit (EBIT), EUR million 61.6 77.5 Operating Margin (EBIT), % 9.3 11.2 Adjusted operating profit (EBITA), EUR million 85.6 97.9 Adjusted Operating Margin (EBITA), % 13.0 14.2 EPS, EUR 0.37 0.50 Net cash flow from operations, EUR million -2.0 40.2 Capital expenditure, EUR million 17.7 23.6

Full year outlook for 2023

The company updated its full-year outlook on September 19:

Tietoevri expects its organic1) growth to be around 4% (revenue in 2022: EUR 2 928.1 million).

The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) will be 12.6–13.0% (13.0% in 2022).

1) Adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestitures

2) Adjustment items include restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, impairment charges and other items affecting comparability

3) Profit before interest, tax and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

CEO’s comment

Comments regarding the interim report by Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO:

“Our performance in the third quarter was mixed, reflecting weak market demand. Organic growth of 2% was driven by our software businesses, particularly TietoAvery Banking, with revenues up 11%. On the other hand, Tieto’s Create and Tech services were impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty, resulting in weak demand. In addition, TietoEvery Create is affected by the prolonged war, which has resulted in a decline in our Ukrainian business.

Our profitability was good at 13.0% despite changes in the market environment and continued high inflation. I am pleased to see the improvement in TietoEvery Tech Services’ profitability, which has resulted from the solid implementation of the efficiency measures introduced before the summer. Additionally, TietoEvery Industry improved its performance as planned and TietoEvery Care continued to record strong profitability in the third quarter. Our third quarter order intake reflects seasonality and changed market sentiment.

We continue to make progress in our strategy implementation while focusing on improving the competitiveness and performance of our specific businesses and repositioning TietoEvery as a leading software and digital engineering player globally. The strategic review of Tietoevri Banking and Tech Services and the acquisition of MenterMate play a key role in strategy implementation. At Tietoevri Banking, we are making good progress in building the management team, finalizing the strategy and establishing operations as a fully independent company. As announced in July, the findings of the Tietoevri Banking Strategic Review are expected in early 2024. At TietoEvery Tech Services, operational simplification and performance upliftment continues, and the overall timeline is in line with the original plan.

The acquisition of US-based digital engineering company MentorMate furthers Tietoevry Create’s strategic ambition to become a leading digital engineering player globally. This acquisition significantly strengthens TitoEveryCreate’s North American customer base and digital engineering capabilities in design, data, cloud and AI. With a business based on the latest technologies, large clients and long engagements, MentorMate is performing according to plan despite soft market conditions.

Our hearts and minds are with our allies in Ukraine as the devastating situation in the country continues. We are proud of our Ukrainian colleagues and will continue to provide them and their families with all possible assistance.

We are confident in the benefits that new technologies such as cloud, data and artificial intelligence will bring to our customers – while also improving productivity in our operations. With this growth, we actively pursue our strategic agenda and innovation towards scalable software and digital engineering businesses. In view of the uncertainties in the current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we continue to focus on operational and financial flexibility at the Company.

Financial performance by segment

Income, euro million Income, euro million Development, % organic growth, % adjusted operation Benefit, euro million adjusted operation Benefit, euro million adjusted operation Difference, % adjusted operation Difference, % 7-9/2023 7-9/2022 7-9/2023 7-9/2022 7-9/2023 7-9/2022 Make TietoEvery 195.5 203.8 -4 -4 21.5 27.1 11.0 13.3 tietoevery banking 135.4 135.6 0 11 18.0 21.2 13.3 15.6 Tietoeverycare 52.3 53.6 -2 3 15.9 18.2 30.4 33.9 Tietoevri Industry 61.4 64.1 -4 6 10.9 10.8 17.7 16.8 Tietoevery Tech Services 242.9 272.6 -11 -4 23.0 25.3 9.5 9.3 Elimination and non-allocated costs -27.8 -39.4 , , -3.7 -4.6 , , group total 659.7 690.4 -4 2 85.6 97.9 13.0 14.2

