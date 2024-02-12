MIVA Varsity Chancellor tells entrepreneurs about innovation and more

Chancellor of Miwa Open University, Abuja, Sim Shagaya, has hosted a transformational masterclass session for students, potential and existing entrepreneurs, where he exposed them to innovative ways of owning and operating business enterprises in a critical environment.

At the event held at the university’s Abuja campus, Shagaya, who is also the founder and group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Uleson Group, asked participants to develop a “portfolio of ideas” and test them to identify potentially successful charged to. Attempt.

He stressed the importance of carefully evaluating and matching ideas with the entrepreneurs’ skills and their team’s capabilities.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the university management, the institution said the masterclass, which was attended by both MIVA students and members of the public, provided valuable insights and practical advice on entrepreneurship, innovation and navigating the business landscape .

Shagaya said MIVA Masterclasses provide students with the opportunity to learn from industry leaders who share their real-world expertise, which is directly applicable to their academic pursuits.

“Typically the most successful ideas will be within the entrepreneur’s area or scope of expertise,” he said.

He also stressed the important role of time and emotional attachment in the implementation of these ideas.

Shagaya guided aspiring entrepreneurs and stressed the importance of following regulations such as registering their businesses and meeting tax obligations.

They explored various methods to gain funding, promote products, and foster partnerships.

He also shared insights on the mistakes he encountered during his entrepreneurial journey, and emphasized the valuable lessons learned.

The session also discussed Ulesan and his ambitious plans to transform the K-12 education system through his efforts at Miwa Open University.

He also explained how the unprecedented Ulysan Class Board will help reach this objective.

The masterclass created a dynamic environment where MIVA students, staff members and guests participated in question and answer sessions and gained an understanding of the topics discussed.

Source: leadership.ng