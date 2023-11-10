November 10, 2023
Mitsubishi Electric to issue green bonds for the first time


Aiming to finance increased production of SiC power semiconductors to support decarbonization

Tokyo, 10 November 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) today announced it will issue a green bond for the first time to raise funds to build a silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor plant and scale up related production. Facilities that handle products capable of contributing to decarbonization.

Green bonds are any type of debt instrument issued by a corporation or municipality for the specific purpose of financing or refinancing green projects domestically or internationally.

In preparation for the issuance, Mitsubishi Electric has prepared a green bond framework that specifies its policies regarding the use of proceeds, the process of project assessment and selection, management and reporting of the proceeds, as outlined in the Green Bond Principles 2021. Has been defined. Green Bond Guidelines 2022 released by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the Environment Ministry of Japan. The Company’s Green Bond Framework was evaluated by an independent third party, Ratings & Investments Information, Inc. (R&I), and is confirmed to be in compliance with the above principles and guidelines.

Mitsubishi Electric has also submitted an amended shelf registration statement for the bond issuance to the Director General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

For full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109100224/en/

Contact

Customer Inquiry
Corporate Finance Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

media inquiry
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Phone: +81-3-3218-2346
[email protected]
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Source: www.bing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The standoff in Ukraine is the fault of the hesitant West - The Moscow Times

The standoff in Ukraine is the fault of the hesitant West – The Moscow Times

November 10, 2023
Google and Anthropic are striving for AI dominance with new chips – Decrypt

Google and Anthropic are striving for AI dominance with new chips – Decrypt

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

The standoff in Ukraine is the fault of the hesitant West - The Moscow Times

The standoff in Ukraine is the fault of the hesitant West – The Moscow Times

November 10, 2023
Google and Anthropic are striving for AI dominance with new chips – Decrypt

Google and Anthropic are striving for AI dominance with new chips – Decrypt

November 10, 2023
US Treasury market disrupted by ransomware attack on China’s biggest bank

US Treasury market disrupted by ransomware attack on China’s biggest bank

November 10, 2023
The bullish trend in the price of Bitcoin has been broken but the bullishness is not over yet

The bullish trend in the price of Bitcoin has been broken but the bullishness is not over yet

November 10, 2023
Meta requires political advertisers to disclose when they use AI

Meta requires political advertisers to disclose when they use AI

November 10, 2023
gomedia 2

WGAE members “devastated” by Jezebel’s closure amid layoffs at parent company G/O Media

November 10, 2023