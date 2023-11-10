Mitsubishi Electric to issue green bonds for the first time

Aiming to finance increased production of SiC power semiconductors to support decarbonization

Tokyo, 10 November 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) today announced it will issue a green bond for the first time to raise funds to build a silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor plant and scale up related production. Facilities that handle products capable of contributing to decarbonization.

Green bonds are any type of debt instrument issued by a corporation or municipality for the specific purpose of financing or refinancing green projects domestically or internationally.

In preparation for the issuance, Mitsubishi Electric has prepared a green bond framework that specifies its policies regarding the use of proceeds, the process of project assessment and selection, management and reporting of the proceeds, as outlined in the Green Bond Principles 2021. Has been defined. Green Bond Guidelines 2022 released by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the Environment Ministry of Japan. The Company’s Green Bond Framework was evaluated by an independent third party, Ratings & Investments Information, Inc. (R&I), and is confirmed to be in compliance with the above principles and guidelines.

Mitsubishi Electric has also submitted an amended shelf registration statement for the bond issuance to the Director General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

