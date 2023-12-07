Mitsubishi Electric sets terms and conditions for first green bond issuance

Dedicated financing for environmental initiatives for accelerated sustainability

Tokyo, 07 December 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) today announced that it has set terms and conditions for its first corporate green bond issuance in the Japanese market, according to a news release on Nov. 10. Was announced in the beginning. The proceeds from the bond will be used for the construction of a silicon-carbide (SiC) power semiconductor plant and upgradation of related facilities.

Mitsubishi Electric has positioned sustainability as a cornerstone of its overall business, including initiatives to address climate change and other serious issues facing modern society. This commitment to sustainability is reflected in the company’s Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050 and environmental declaration “Protecting air, land and water with our hearts and technologies to sustain a better future for all”. Mitsubishi Electric aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from factories and offices by FY 2031 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by FY 2051, and plans to create and expand businesses that contribute to carbon neutrality. Trying to do.

In light of the company’s proactive sustainability initiatives, 41 investors have announced their intention to invest in Mitsubishi Electric’s first green bond.

Moving forward, Mitsubishi Electric hopes to accelerate efforts to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for greater sustainability in society.

