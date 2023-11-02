Mitochondrial DNA and aging: What’s the connection?

Mitochondria – microbiology, cellular organelle 3D illustration getty

This article is part of a series on recent advances in the science and medicine of longevity.

Like us humans, cells also age with time. As they do so, they begin to secrete inflammatory molecules. A little inflammation is important for wound healing and fighting infection, but later it needs to be “turned off” again, otherwise it begins to damage the very thing it was supposed to heal. Why old cells cause inflammation is not completely understood. Now, researchers at the University of Glasgow and the Mayo Clinic may have found the answer. His work, published in Nature, sheds light on the delicate dance between old cells, inflammation, and mitochondrial DNA: In old cells, mitochondria begin to “leak” their DNA, triggering immune responses and inflammation. Stopping the leak reduces swelling.

cell division and cell aging

Over time, our cells can become damaged or stressed. This reduces their ability to do normal work. To avoid this problem, cells go through a process called cell division: they divide themselves into two identical “daughter” cells. These daughter cells are fresh and ready to take on the world where their parent cell left off. Then our immune system completes its job and disposes of the old cell. Eventually, the daughter cells themselves become parent cells and divide again as needed. and then. and then.

The average human cell may undergo 50 or 60 such cell-division cycles. After that, the game is over. Old cells that have reached their division limit are called “senescent” cells. Although they can no longer divide, they are still metabolically active, often releasing a steady stream of inflammatory molecules – a state called senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP). While our immune system is normally quick to clear damaged and dysfunctional cells, it struggles to clear older cells. They manage to avoid eradication, and inflammation continues during this time. As we age, our immune systems become worse at clearing out old cells.

Chronic, low-level inflammation – or “swelling” – has long been considered a hallmark of aging and is linked to many age-related diseases, including cancer, heart disease, arthritis and various neurological conditions. Finding a way to eliminate or curb the inflammation that accompanies cell senescence could potentially help extend longevity and improve health in old age.

“MINORITY MOMP”: A KEY PIECE OF THE PUZZLE

Mitochondria are the power plants of our cells. They help produce the energy needed for virtually all cellular processes and functions. They also have their own form of DNA, which is different from the DNA found in the nucleus of the cell; It is circular rather than linear and uses a slightly different genetic code from the universal genetic code employed by nuclear DNA. The so-called mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) is important for the smooth functioning of mitochondria. It helps provide some of the key elements for producing usable energy.

Mitochondria are also key regulators of the aging-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) mentioned above. However, the exact mechanism of this regulation remained unclear. The study’s lead authors Stella Victorelli, Hannah Salmonowicz and James Chapman shed light on a possible culprit: mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization (MOMP). This is a strategy used by mitochondria to help facilitate controlled cell death, or “apoptosis”. Briefly, the mitochondrion releases a protein called cytochrome c through its membrane and into the cytoplasm of the cell. Like falling dominoes, this protein triggers several downstream events that ultimately break apart and dispose of the cell.

In the case of aging cells, this process appears to break down. The researchers found that they were instead characterized as a type of “minority MOMP” (miMOMP). Essentially, some mitochondria in the cell begin to undergo outer membrane permeabilization while others do not. The end result is an extended phase of inflammation: too little MOMP to cause cell death, but too much MOMP to cause healthy functioning of the cell.

The team of scientists observed that, in aged cells undergoing outer membrane permeabilization, mitochondrial DNA “leaks” into the cytoplasm of the cells. This misplaced DNA causes alarm bells to ring, activating a key mediator of inflammation known as the cGAS-STING signaling pathway.

Blocking MOMP reduces inflammation

After isolating one of the mechanisms behind the aging-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), researchers began to intervene. They treated aged mice with BAI1, a small-molecule drug known to inhibit mitochondrial outer membrane permeability (MOMP). The treatment helped prevent leakage of mitochondrial DNA and, by extension, curb inflammation associated with cell senescence. It had many beneficial effects. For one, the treated mice were less likely to be affected by the decline in neuromuscular coordination that is often seen in mice their age — their balance was better and their grip was stronger. The treated mice also showed improvements in bone “microarchitecture”, with better resistance to torsion and fewer anti-inflammatory proteins. Importantly, this reduced brain-wide inflammatory factors, as well as a significant reduction in aging markers in microglia and oligodendrocytes, two important brain cell types.

takeaway

Mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization (MOMP) is a key feature of controlled cell death or apoptosis. When it works as intended, it helps the body get rid of damaged or stressed cells, as well as reduce any unnecessary immune responses. This new research shows that senescent cells – which are old cells that can no longer divide – suffer from “minority” mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization (MIMOMP). As a result, instead of old cells breaking down, they reach a state between life and death, causing low levels of inflammation all the time. Blocking MOMP in aged cells helps prevent inflammation, thereby improving health.

The role of mitochondria in inducing aging through inflammation is another of the (many) pathologies associated with aging. In due time, this new understanding will lead to drugs that will slow this process. This, along with knowledge of other pathways that become dysregulated with aging, will lead to a longer, healthier life.