Mitchell proud of Kiwi bowlers, praises ‘world class’ Kohli

Century maker: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring a century on Sunday (Mani Sharma)

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell on Sunday said he was proud of his team’s bowlers who fought back after being inspired by “world-class” Virat Kohli during their World Cup loss to India.

Thanks to Mitchell’s 130, the Kiwis were all out for 273, but this score proved insufficient and India achieved it with two overs to spare in Dharamsala.

Kohli scored 95 runs to give the hosts their fifth win in as many matches and remove New Zealand, who had lost their first match, from the top of the 10-team table.

New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Lockie Ferguson, took wickets regularly, but Kohli’s innings and his 78-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 39 not out, tilted the match in India’s favour.

Mitchell said, “He’s a world-class player and he’ll go down as one of the game’s greats for a reason.”

“I thought a very good innings under pressure and although he didn’t get 100, he got his team to victory.”

He added, “But yes, look at us as Kiwis, we will just keep punching, we will keep trying different things and we will keep trying to take wickets and I am really proud of our bowling unit tonight.”

“For us, we are really proud of our efforts and we are looking forward to taking on the Australian team in less than a week.”

New Zealand will face five-time winners Australia at the same venue on Saturday.

New Zealand slipped to 19-2 after losing their openers, before Mitchell and Indian-origin Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, who scored 75, added 159 runs.

Mitchell scored his fifth ODI century and hit nine fours and five sixes in his 127-ball innings, which ended on the last ball of the innings.

“It was great with ‘Rach’, he’s obviously in great form at the moment and yeah, we were just out there having some fun and enjoying being part of an amazing World Cup,” Mitchell said. “

“Playing on grounds like this and in front of crowds like this is very special for us Kiwis who are down to earth.”

It looked like New Zealand were on course for 178-2, but Indian quick Mohammed Shami stunned the opposition batting with figures of 5-54 in his first match of this World Cup.

Mitchell praised Shami and the Indian fast bowlers for pulling the Kiwis down from a position of strength.

“I thought the way India bowled was obviously quite special,” Mitchell said.

“Shami got the reward, but (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Siraj also, the way they took wickets, maybe we were left behind a bit.”

FK/DJ

Source