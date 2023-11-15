Imagine waking up one morning to find that your financial circumstances have taken an extraordinary turn: You have just received a huge financial gain. Maybe you won the lottery, or a stock market investment became successful, or you got a job offer that’s three times your current salary.

As an MIT neuroscientist, I have always been fascinated by the complex dance that occurs within the brain during these life-changing moments. Can a financial windfall really bring lasting happiness?

Here are three notable things that happen to your brain when you unexpectedly receive a large sum of money overnight:

1. Get ready for a dopamine flood

experiencing The five stages of grief over winning the lottery may seem counterintuitive, but this emotional journey can actually provide valuable insight into the complexity of such a life-changing event.

denied: Shock and disbelief may be followed by denial, with the winner struggling to understand the sudden change in fortunes. Bargaining. As reality sets in, trade-offs may emerge, as the person negotiates with themselves how to manage the newfound wealth. Feelings of guilt or regret may surface, as the winner reflects on his or her worthiness of such a windfall. Anger. Ultimately, anger may arise, which may be directed toward societal expectations or personal doubts, leading to depression. Depression. The burden of responsibility for a new-found property and the decisions that come with it can take a toll on the mood and make it feel like life was easier without it. Acceptance. Ultimately, acceptance can set in, as the individual works through their changed reality and creates a path forward with their new found assets.

3. Changing attitudes and social mobility

As your financial situation changes, your social mobility may also change. Once news spreads about your new situation, you may be inundated with requests for money – and you will feel that your privacy has been completely taken away.

of brain Assessment of how you are perceived within your social circle can activate its threat detection system, and potentially trigger feelings of isolation or mistrust.

But thanks to a process called “neuroplasticity,” the brain also has an incredible capacity for change. So even though these conversations may upset you, you already have all the tools you need to create boundaries to protect yourself in this new normal.

Start by building a small group of trusted people around you, meditating regularly, and journaling about the decisions you make, whether it’s what you spend time with or who you spend time with.

How to Create Happiness That Lasts

My best advice is to make a personal inventory of all the physical and emotional changes that have occurred. This means paying attention to both your bank account and how people around you are reacting differently. It never hurts to write it down, or to designate a good friend or therapist as a sounding board.

From there, create a well-thought-out plan for how to distribute your assets to create financial security and longevity instead of wasteful spending. If you know you can’t do this yourself I recommend finding a trusted financial advisor to hold you accountable.

Even taking steps like getting regular exercise, implementing deep breathing techniques, eating a nutritious diet, and getting enough rest can create a framework that makes it easier to train our brains to adapt in healthy ways. makes.

Dr. Tara Swart Bieber is a neuroscientist, medical doctor, and senior lecturer at MIT Sloan. She is the author of “Source: Secrets of the Universe, Science of the Brain,” and hosts podcasts Transform Yourself with Dr. Tara, follow him Twitter And Instagram,

