Mistral AI trends by removing torrent links for new open source LLM

The equivalent of a mic drop, open source modeling startup Mistral AI released a new LLM today that contains nothing but a torrent link.

This immediately created a buzz in the community, being in sharp contrast to Google’s Gemini release this week, or OpenAI’s Andrzej Karpathy. called in x-post “A highly rehearsed professional release video talking about the revolution in AI.”

One of Google’s demo videos from the launch has been heavily criticized over the past 24 hours for being edited and staged to look more competent.

Mistral, on the other hand, just posted this – a link to a large torrent file to download their new model, called MoE 8x7B.

A Reddit post describes Mistral LLM as a “scaled-down GPT-4” that appears to be “an MOE consisting of 8 7B experts.” For the estimation of each token, only 2 experts are used, the post further states that “From the GPT-4 leak, we can infer that GPT-4 is a MoE model with 8 experts, each with There are 111B parameters and there are 55B.” Shared attention parameters (166b parameters per model). Also only 2 experts are used for estimating each token.

Uri Alyabayev, an AI consultant and founder of the “Machine and Deep Learning Israel” community, told VentureBeat in a message that Mistral was “famous” for such releases, “without any papers, blogs, code, or press releases.” And open source AI advocate Jay Scambler messaged that the release was “certainly unusual, but it has generated quite a bit of discussion, which I think is the point.”

The guerrilla move was immediately praised by many in the AI ​​community. For example, entrepreneur George Hotz posted:

And Eric Jang, vice president of AI at 1X Technologies and former research scientist for robotics at Google, posted that Mistral’s brand is “already becoming one of my favorites in the AI ​​field.”

Mistral, a Paris-based startup that recently secured a $2 billion valuation in a blockbuster funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, was already famous for its record-setting $118 million seed round — reportedly But Europe’s largest SEED in history – and its first big language AI model, Mistral 7B, launched in September.

The company has also been at the center of the debate around the EU AI Act after it was reported to be lobbying the European Parliament for less regulation on open source AI.

