Mississippi gubernatorial contenders Reeves and Pressley will have 1st debate to cap off a tough campaign.

Jackson, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Pressley were set to face off Wednesday night in their only debate to cap a difficult campaign, six days before the Nov. 7 general election.

The two men have proposed significantly different platforms for governing Mississippi, an extremely conservative state that has long been one of the poorest states in the United States. Republicans have held the governor’s office for the past 20 years.

Pressley advocates expanding Medicaid to modest wage earners who do not get health insurance through their jobs. Reeves says he doesn’t want to enroll hundreds of thousands of people in a program he calls “welfare.”

Reeves says Mississippi has passed some of the largest tax cuts during his time in office, and he is pushing to eliminate the state income tax entirely. Pressley says he wants to lower the price of license plates and cut Mississippi’s 7% sales tax on groceries, the highest rate in the country.

Pressley has raised $11.3 million for his campaign this year, while Reeves has raised $6.3 million, according to finance reports filed Tuesday. But Reeves started the year with more money. Presley has spent $10.8 million and still has $1.3 million, while Reeves has spent $11 million and still has $1.2 million.

The two candidates have made separate appearances at some of the same events, such as the Mississippi Economic Council’s Hobnob social gathering in downtown Jackson last week.

Pressley called on Reeves to participate in five debates, including a forum sponsored by the NAACP in Gulfport last month. But Reeves agreed to only one. It is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. CDT from the studios of WAPT-TV in Jackson and is being broadcast on the Jackson ABC affiliate and Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

“I think if voters could have seen us five times between October 1 and Election Day, we could have run a much stronger campaign on the issues there,” Presley said after the Hobnob event. “But it’s clear that the governor avoided those debates.”

Answering questions during a press conference in September, Reeves said: “I’m sure we’re going to have a debate. “We’ve always had arguments.”

The Associated Press asked Reeves in Columbus last week about the discrepancy between what he said — in several debates — and what he agreed to do.

“You all must be English teachers,” Reeves said, laughing. “Look, this is what both campaigns have agreed to. “I look forward to talking about the issues that are important to Mississippi.”

During the 2019 campaign for governor, Reeves had two debates with Democratic nominee Jim Hood. Reeves was serving his second term as Lieutenant Governor after two terms as State Treasurer, and Hood was serving his fourth term as Attorney General.

Presley is a second cousin of rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley. He is the former mayor of Nettleton and is in his fourth term as an elected member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

