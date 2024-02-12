Missed Nvidia? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold The Motley Fool

Of all the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, none have come even close to that profit. NVIDIA Have posted. Shares in the chip maker have risen 221% in the last 12 months (through February 6). There is perhaps no bigger beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

It’s understandable if you’re worried you missed the boat on Nvidia. But there is still reason to remain optimistic. look carefully Alphabet (GOOG 2.04%) (GOOGL 2.12%), which may be the best AI stock to buy and hold.

Nvidia’s rise is justified

Providing chips that power AI use cases has been a booming business, driving Nvidia’s growth. The company’s third quarter fiscal 2024 sales of $18.1 billion were three times higher than last year, reflecting the strong demand the company is experiencing. Also, the business is registering an increase in profits.

With the global AI market expected to grow nearly ninefold over the next seven years, Nvidia is looking for a huge opportunity to continue growth. This has supported investors’ extreme bullishness about Nvidia having a smart AI infrastructure game.

But due to the tremendous rise of this stock, things seem to be getting expensive right now. Shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.7. That’s still a steep price to pay for potential investors, regardless of growth prospects.

The alphabet is not new to AI

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Alphabet reported digital advertising revenue of $65.5 billion, up 11% year over year. But the figure disappointed Wall Street, with stocks falling after the announcement. And the stock is now trading at a P/E multiple of 24.9. This is a good entry point for investors to become a leader in AI.

CEO Sundar Pichai said more than seven years ago that Alphabet would be “AI-first”. This was long before the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, which had set off a race among tech companies to launch AI products and services.

“The last 10 years have been about creating a world that is mobile-first, turning our phones into remote controls for our lives,” he wrote in a blog post in October 2016. A world that is AI-first, a world where computing becomes universally available – whether at home, at work, in the car or on the go – and interacting with all these surfaces becomes more natural. And becomes more comfortable, and above all, more intelligent.”

To be fair, Alphabet has already integrated AI into its various services. In fact, the business began developing machine learning capabilities into Google Search as early as 2001, helping users improve spelling while searching. Nowadays, AI is used in maps to provide traffic information, to better organize and search photos, and in various tools provided by Google Cloud. These are just a few examples.

Looking ahead, there are even more robust AI features in the pipeline. When it comes to the cloud segment, the recent introduction of Gemini, a generic AI platform, can help customers build and launch their own apps for their own customers.

What puts Alphabet in a very advantageous position is that it already has a huge user base on which it can test new features, collect data and iterate and improve in a continuous cycle. . The company has more than 2 billion users across its six products and services.

It also helps that Alphabet is incredibly profitable, generating $102 billion of operating cash flow in 2023, and currently sitting on a net cash balance of $98 billion. This gives it the financial resources to capitalize on research and development initiatives. There are few businesses that can compete with Alphabet in terms of large investments. In such a situation, this strategy will further strengthen the already strong competitive position of the company.

So while most investors remain charmed by a business like Nvidia, sometimes the best way to get exposure to a revolutionary tech trend is through a company that is taken lightly. And that appears to be the alphabet. This makes it my best AI stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Source: www.fool.com