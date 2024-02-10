stock market shares dear NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has surged nearly 219% in the past year and is almost at a record high. The semiconductor giant’s strength in advanced GPUs and artificial intelligence (AI) software has made it the undisputed leader in the AI ​​market, leading to dramatic improvements in its financial performance.

AI is undoubtedly the biggest investment topic in 2024. Many investors may be feeling like they missed out on the Nvidia rally, especially since the company is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 33x – much higher than the average semiconductor. Industry valuation 19.4 times. These investors may also consider buying stakes in other high-quality AI stocks with relatively fair valuations, such as Microsoft (MSFT 1.55%) and intel (INTC 1.91%).

Here’s why both of these stocks are attractive picks in 2024.

Microsoft

Technology giant Microsoft has reported stellar results for Q2FY24, with both revenue and earnings exceeding consensus estimates. It’s not surprising that AI has been a major driving force for the company.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform is the key growth engine, with revenue growing 30% year over year in the second quarter ending December 31, 2023 (including six percentage point growth from AI services). As Amazonof AWS and AlphabetGoogle Cloud grew 13% and 26% year over year, respectively, in the recent quarters. Azure has also managed to secure large and long-term deals, including commitments in excess of billions of dollars. This will ensure that the business can remain relatively safe even in difficult times.

Azure is fast becoming an ideal cloud computing platform for AI workloads due to its top performance in training and inference of large language models. Microsoft offers a diverse selection of AI software models and AI hardware (from multiple chip players) for customers to choose from, all deeply integrated with Azure infrastructure, data, and tools. The company has already built a base of 53,000 Azure AI customers, nearly a third of whom have joined the Azure platform in the last 12 months.

Another major growth catalyst for Microsoft is Copilot, the AI-powered assistant embedded in many of Microsoft’s products such as Microsoft 365 productivity suite, GitHub, and Microsoft security platforms. The company expects the rapid adoption and monetization of Copilot to drive significant improvement in average revenue per user in the coming years.

In addition to several AI tailwinds, Microsoft’s core PC and gaming businesses are also set to recover in 2024. The company’s Productivity and Business Process division has also returned to double-digit growth in the last few quarters.

Microsoft currently trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13.3x, which is quite expensive compared to the software industry’s average valuation of 2.2x. However, given the company’s strength in the AI ​​market and improving IT spending trends, this leading consumer and enterprise software company could prove to be a smart buy in 2024 – even at current elevated valuation levels.

intel

Semiconductor giant Intel has seen its shares fall about 13.4% after posting mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on January 25. While the company’s revenue and earnings exceeded consensus estimates, its earnings guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 fell well short of analysts. ‘ Expectations. Intel attributed the weak outlook to temporary disruptions in the Mobileye autonomous driving business, PSG (Programmable Solutions Group) and Intel Foundry Services business. Despite these setbacks, there are some positives for this stock.

The PC market looks to recover in 2024. IDC expects the total PC market to grow 3.4% year over year in 2024 – driven by the PC refresh cycle as the aging installed base of commercial PCs replaces and upgrades to new PCs with integrated AI. Abilities. With its leading position in the client PC market, Intel is well positioned to take advantage of this trend.

Intel is also making rapid progress in the AI ​​PC market with its Core Ultra client processors – also known as Meteor Lake. These processors are designed to run low-power calculations for AI workloads on client PCs. The company has partnered with more than 100 independent software vendors and plans to release more than 300 AI-accelerated software features optimized for its AI PCs by 2024.

Additionally, the company’s partnerships with several PC manufacturers will also play an important role in driving the adoption of its AI PC systems. Intel expects to ship 40 million AI PC systems in 2024, to be used in more than 230 designs ranging from ultrathin PCs to hand-held gaming devices. Even without the significant impact of AI PC systems, Intel’s client computing business saw revenue jump 33% year-over-year to $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

Intel also sees its foundry business as a major growth catalyst and expects to become the second largest foundry by 2030. Although the business is currently focused on traditional chip packaging, Intel expects its wafer manufacturing and advanced chip packaging to generate meaningful revenues in the coming years. , This will be driven by the growing global acceptance of AI technologies, which requires a secure and sustainable supply chain of AI-optimized chips. Intel’s Foundry business has already secured commitments from multiple customers and its total deal value pipeline is reported to exceed $10 billion. In the fourth quarter, Foundry Services posted a solid 63% jump in year-over-year revenue to $291 million.

Intel is currently trading at a P/S ratio of 3.5x, which is significantly lower than competitors like Nvidia and others. Advanced Micro Devices, So, given strong headwinds and a reasonable valuation, Intel AI could be a smart long-term buy — even if the stock faces some volatility in the near-term.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Manali Bhade has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long $57.50 calls on Intel for January 2023, long $45 calls on Intel for January 2025, and short $47 calls on Intel for February 2024. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com