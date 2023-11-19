November 19, 2023
Miss Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023


Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpa, and TV personalities Jeannie Mai and Maria Menounos hosted the pageant on Saturday, while John Legend performed.

<p>Hector Vivas/Getty </p> <p>” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ClTeZIJ60EA72O47F1JDHw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/aa014be0ed4c4515e088bcd 85e81632a”></p> <p>A new Miss Universe has won the coveted crown!</p> <p>Miss Nicaragua was named Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday after an evening of competition at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.</p><div class=

In a tense moment Before the winner was announced, Miss Nicaragua, Shennis Palacios and Miss Thailand stood on the stage with their hands folded and the venue was plunged into darkness, with no spotlight shining on the two finalists.

After a long silence in which both women waited with their eyes closed for the winner to be announced, a voice was heard: “Nicaragua!”

The new and 72nd Miss Universe reacted emotionally to her win, crying and raising her trembling hands to her face as the crowd cheered.

The evening concluded with last year’s winner, 29-year-old R’Bonnie Gabriel, crowning Palacios as she passed the Miss Universe title to her successor. Placed third as second runner-up in the Miss Australia pageant.

<p>Hector Vivas/Getty </p> <p> Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild, Miss Australia Moray Wilson and Miss Nicaragua Shannice Palacios were among the contestants during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant on Saturday. YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/42fd161a8db47461378a06807fa284eb”></p> <p>Hector Vivas/Getty </p> <p> Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild, Miss Australia Moray Wilson and Miss Nicaragua Shannice Palacios stand in line during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant on Saturday.</p> <p>RELATED: Miss Universe Pageant Eliminates Age Limits – Soon, All Women Over 18 Will Be Allowed to Compete</p> <p>Palacios was the first Nicaraguan to win the title and marks the country’s fifth time reaching the semi-finals.</p> <p>one in <a rel=post on x (formerly known as Twitter) The new Miss Universe celebrated her win by posting several photos of herself wearing her new crown, along with the caption “Hello Universe” in English as well as a message in Spanish including It was written that Nicaraguans had created history with him. to crown

In another first for the evening, Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpa, and TV personalities Jeannie Mai and Maria Menounos hosted the pageant, making it the first time that the show was hosted by an all-female team.

John Legend also performed during the night, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story from her position in the audience at the event.

Additionally, for the first time in its history, the competition allowed married women and mothers to compete. The international competition also included two openly trans women, Marina Machete of Portugal and Rikki Kole of the Netherlands, according to CNN affiliate WLWT5.

<p>Hector Vivas/Getty</p> <p> John Legend performing during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 18, 2023″ src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/6jj2hutIEsn4fi6JCC3XcQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ- -/ https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/4ebcbb9c651317bdd407017c480ea775″></p> <p>Hector Vivas/Getty</p> <p> John Legend performing during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 18, 2023</p> <p>The finalists advanced through four rounds of competition: evening gown, swimwear, personal statement and in-depth interviews.</p> <p>One of the questions Palacios was asked was: If you could live in any other woman’s shoes for a year, who would you choose and why?</p> <p>“I would choose Mary Wollstonecraft because she opened up the gap and gave a lot of women a chance,” she said through an interpreter, referring to the 18th-century British writer, philosopher and women’s rights advocate.</p> <p><img class=Source



