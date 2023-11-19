Miss Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpa, and TV personalities Jeannie Mai and Maria Menounos hosted the pageant on Saturday, while John Legend performed.

In a tense moment Before the winner was announced, Miss Nicaragua, Shennis Palacios and Miss Thailand stood on the stage with their hands folded and the venue was plunged into darkness, with no spotlight shining on the two finalists.

After a long silence in which both women waited with their eyes closed for the winner to be announced, a voice was heard: “Nicaragua!”

The new and 72nd Miss Universe reacted emotionally to her win, crying and raising her trembling hands to her face as the crowd cheered.

The evening concluded with last year’s winner, 29-year-old R’Bonnie Gabriel, crowning Palacios as she passed the Miss Universe title to her successor. Placed third as second runner-up in the Miss Australia pageant.

post on x (formerly known as Twitter) The new Miss Universe celebrated her win by posting several photos of herself wearing her new crown, along with the caption “Hello Universe” in English as well as a message in Spanish including It was written that Nicaraguans had created history with him. to crown

In another first for the evening, Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpa, and TV personalities Jeannie Mai and Maria Menounos hosted the pageant, making it the first time that the show was hosted by an all-female team.

John Legend also performed during the night, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story from her position in the audience at the event.

Additionally, for the first time in its history, the competition allowed married women and mothers to compete. The international competition also included two openly trans women, Marina Machete of Portugal and Rikki Kole of the Netherlands, according to CNN affiliate WLWT5.

Source