The preliminary costume competition for the 2023 Miss Universe pageant kicked off on Thursday — and Miss El Salvador’s outfit proved to be a hometown hit.

The contestant wore a “volcanic empowerment outfit” reminiscent of the country’s signature volcanoes, which is being used by the government to mine Bitcoin (BTC).

El Salvador and volcanic empowerment

As she took the stage, this year’s Miss El Salvador – Isabella García-Manzo – was greeted with thunderous applause from the San Salvador crowd.

His Dress It had a huge crown depicting the sun and a bright orange dress that changed to red and then coal towards the train. The upper part and back of the costume “flame” bright orange in the dark, and turn into a series of glowing flames in its final stage.

“It honors the transformative power of nature and the human spirit,” said the contest announcer. “It depicts an eruption of volcanic elements, symbolizing the rebirth of the country.”

During the preparation phase of the dress, one of its designers called its model a “volcanic goddess”.

“When I thought about when a volcano erupts, and what the eruption represents… something ends, something begins,” he Said, “With this in mind, I still wanted to represent the ideals of Volcano.”

El Salvador has experienced several transformational changes over the past three years – one of which includes making Bitcoin legal tender in 2021. Although use of the currency is limited on the ground, its adoption has helped double the country’s tourism figures since 2019.

Last year, Miss El Salvador wore costumes directly related to Bitcoin, including a Bitcoin-themed staff and a coin-shaped Bitcoin suit. Its designer Francisco Guerrero said the dress reflects the evolution of El Salvador’s currency – from coco to BTC.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Initiative

In 2023, the Salvadoran government announced a major public-private partnership with Volcan Energy to invest $1 billion for sustainable Bitcoin mining. Backed by Tether, the initiative will send 23% of the revenue it generates to the government, with the other 50% redeployed to building infrastructure.

Only $250 million has been raised so far for the initiative, which will be spent entirely on wind and solar-based mining. Geothermal-based mining will be built beneath the line.

A year ago, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele promised that El Salvador would start buying 1 BTC per day. The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled since that time.

source: cryptopotato.com