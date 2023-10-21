Miriam Margolis shares health update, confirms heart surgery

Miriam Margolis confirms heart surgeryDave Bennett – Getty Images

Miriam Margolis confirms she has had heart surgery, actor gives health update.

The Harry Potter and Call the Midwife star revealed last month that she couldn’t walk after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis and has now shared the news that she recently had heart surgery.

“I’ve got a cow’s heart now. Well, not a whole heart. I’ve got an aortic valve in place of a cow’s aortic valve,” he told Jesse and Leonie Ware on the Table Manners podcast.

“I think that [a] rather sophisticated [operation], I don’t know how common it is – I’d never heard of that operation.

“But it saves you from open heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive. When it comes down to it, when it’s in your heart, they pull a little string and it stops! And look, your The artery or your aortic valve is unceremoniously pushed aside.”

Despite her ongoing health issues, Margolis revealed last month that an upcoming television project gave her a new perspective, saying: “I said [to the director], ‘I don’t want to be seen as crippled, I don’t want that. Don’t show me on television having difficulty moving.

“She said, ‘Mary, don’t you think it’s an encouragement to people who might have trouble watching this? You being there on TV, being yourself, it gives people courage.’

“I thought, this could be true – this disgusting old bag hanging over their television could give them confidence. It’s a good thing because I really want to help.”

Starr was recently confirmed as a cast member for the upcoming 60th anniversary special for Doctor Who, with the actor set to voice the role of Meep the alien from The Star Beast comic strip.

