October 23, 2023
Miriam Margolis shares health update, confirms heart surgery


Miriam Margolis confirms heart surgeryDave Bennett – Getty Images

Miriam Margolis confirms she has had heart surgery, actor gives health update.

The Harry Potter and Call the Midwife star revealed last month that she couldn’t walk after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis and has now shared the news that she recently had heart surgery.

“I’ve got a cow’s heart now. Well, not a whole heart. I’ve got an aortic valve in place of a cow’s aortic valve,” he told Jesse and Leonie Ware on the Table Manners podcast.

Miriam Margolis in 2019, posing in front of a red wall, wearing a green cardigan and scarf and a green and red dress and has short brown hair

Dave Bennett – Getty Images

Connected: Holly Willoughby forced to apologize twice as Miriam Margolis swears live on This Morning

“I think that [a] rather sophisticated [operation], I don’t know how common it is – I’d never heard of that operation.

“But it saves you from open heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive. When it comes down to it, when it’s in your heart, they pull a little string and it stops! And look, your The artery or your aortic valve is unceremoniously pushed aside.”

Despite her ongoing health issues, Margolis revealed last month that an upcoming television project gave her a new perspective, saying: “I said [to the director], ‘I don’t want to be seen as crippled, I don’t want that. Don’t show me on television having difficulty moving.

Mary Margolis

Ken Mackay/ITV/Shutterstock

Connected: Harry Potter star’s new short film debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

“She said, ‘Mary, don’t you think it’s an encouragement to people who might have trouble watching this? You being there on TV, being yourself, it gives people courage.’

“I thought, this could be true – this disgusting old bag hanging over their television could give them confidence. It’s a good thing because I really want to help.”

Starr was recently confirmed as a cast member for the upcoming 60th anniversary special for Doctor Who, with the actor set to voice the role of Meep the alien from The Star Beast comic strip.

You might also like

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

PenFed Foundation study reveals top US cities for experienced entrepreneurs in 2023

PenFed Foundation study reveals top US cities for experienced entrepreneurs in 2023

October 23, 2023
Market Movers Europe, October 23-27: Geopolitical tensions roil oil and gas markets; Europe advances renewable agenda

Market Movers Europe, October 23-27: Geopolitical tensions roil oil and gas markets; Europe advances renewable agenda

October 23, 2023

You may have missed

PenFed Foundation study reveals top US cities for experienced entrepreneurs in 2023

PenFed Foundation study reveals top US cities for experienced entrepreneurs in 2023

October 23, 2023
Market Movers Europe, October 23-27: Geopolitical tensions roil oil and gas markets; Europe advances renewable agenda

Market Movers Europe, October 23-27: Geopolitical tensions roil oil and gas markets; Europe advances renewable agenda

October 23, 2023
‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki: The next stop for Bitcoin is 5,000

‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki: The next stop for Bitcoin is $135,000

October 23, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Refinance or Renovate? How to Choose When to Get Sticker Shock from Mortgage Renewal

October 23, 2023
This diet can help lower belly fat, muscle loss caused by ageing: Study

This diet can help lower belly fat, muscle loss caused by ageing: Study

October 23, 2023
Google is ‘democratizing AI’ for non-expert app makers

Google is ‘democratizing AI’ for non-expert app makers

October 23, 2023