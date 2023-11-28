Las Vegas Sands’s largest shareholder, Miriam Adelson, is selling $2 billion worth of company stock, or about 10% of her stake, according to a company announcement.

The casino company said in a filing Tuesday that the proceeds will be used to buy a professional sports team, though it did not provide details about which sport, team or city Adelson would pursue.

“We have been advised by the selling stockholders that they intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, with excess cash on hand, to finance the purchase of a majority interest in a professional sports franchise pursuant to a binding purchase agreement currently in place. “We intend to submit for customary league approval,” Las Vegas Sands said in the filing.

The company’s stock fell nearly 5% after Tuesday’s close.

Since 2017, Las Vegas has become a major sports destination, which could make it an attractive target for Adelson.

It is home to the Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights, two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, the NFL’s Raiders, and Formula 1 Grand Prix. Major League Baseball owners have voted unanimously to allow the Oakland A’s to relocate to Las Vegas.

There has also been speculation about a possible NBA expansion team in Las Vegas as the league puts more resources there with its summer league and postseason tournaments taking place in Vegas.

The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Adelson is listed by Forbes as the fifth richest woman in the world. When her husband, Las Vegas Sands founder Sheldon Adelson, died in 2021, she and her family inherited 56% of the shares in the world’s largest casino company. At market close on Tuesday, shares owned by the Adelson estate were valued at more than $20 billion.

LVS shares are broadly flat year-to-date, a sign that investors are discounting casino reopenings in Macau, where the company has the largest real-estate presence in the market, and in Singapore. .

Las Vegas Sands disclosed in a filing Tuesday that it will buy $250 million worth of Adelson’s shares. The company announced a $2 billion share repurchase authorization during its third-quarter earnings call on October 18.

“As we consider our future capital returns, we expect share repurchases to be more significant than dividends. We believe repurchases over time will be more incremental than dividends, because They reduce the denominator,” Patrick Dumont, Sands’ president and chief operating officer and Adelson’s son-in-law, said on the earnings call. “We fundamentally believe in the compounded long-term benefits of share repurchases.”

Owning a sports franchise would be a significant deviation from the activities for which Miriam Adelson and her late husband were known.

The couple set records for political donations, including more than $218 million to Republican and conservative causes in the 2020 election cycle alone, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks political spending.

According to published reports, Miriam recently met with GOP candidate Nikki Haley as well as former President Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

As a medical doctor, Miriam Adelson is also widely known for her focus on addiction.

Born in Israel, she has made significant philanthropic donations to causes improving Jewish relations in the United States.

-CNBC jessica golden Contributed to this article.

Source: www.cnbc.com