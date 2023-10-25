Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 25, 2023) – Miramis Mining Corporation ,company“) is pleased to announce its Phase 1 exploration plans for the Nicola East Mining Project, located approximately 25 km east of the mining town of Merritt, British Columbia. The project is in a friendly mining jurisdiction and has excellent infrastructure that Workable 365 days a year with highways and logging roads surrounding the property, including all necessary power and water needs. The project is located within the southern Quesnel Trough, adjacent to Newgold’s New Afton Mine, Copper Mountain. Key is host to several active mines and exciting development projects, including the Copper Mountain Mine, and more.

The project has several potentially untapped Cu-Au porphyry and epithermal performances which the Company intends to explore and understand through its upcoming exploration. In 2021, ~$110,000 CAD was spent on an airborne magnetic survey, and Miramis intends to complete its Phase 1 exploration on the project by completing the following to further characterize the property and determine potential drill targets:

Ground truth anomalies from the 2021 Hawaii Geophysical Survey

Geochemical surveys during possible anticipated intrusions

Geological mapping and prospecting in historical anomalies and available outcrops

Jeremy Hanson, Miramis director and vice president of exploration, said: “The Nikola East Mining Project is a highly prospective and under-explored package in a great jurisdiction. Our Phase 1 exploration will aim to unlock its potential through systematic appraisal and exploration.”

Miramis Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Good, commented: “The company looks forward to learning more about Nikola East’s potential in the coming weeks, with this work program representing an important next step as we move towards our public listing.”

Miramis will update shareholders in due course prior to the mobilization of Phase 1 work. The Company is also currently finalizing a listing application and is scheduled to file on the TSX Venture Exchange (“tsxv“) in the fourth quarter of 2023 with the intention of listing in the first half of 2024.

