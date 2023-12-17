Mirae Asset celebrates 20th anniversary in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the “Company”) today celebrates the 20th anniversary of its establishment in Hong Kong. Since its establishment on December 17, 2003, the company is committed to serving its clients with a wide range of innovative and intelligent investment products and services. The Company recently introduced several pioneering innovations in Hong Kong with its series of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including the launch in 2019 of one of the first thematic ETFs, to be structured as an open-ended fund company. The first involves ETFs. The first actively managed ETF investing in China equities in 2020 and 2021. The company also launched the first SFC-authorized ESG ETF in Hong Kong in 2020, as well as the first green bond ETF in 2022. The company is getting unique benefits. The advantages offered by Hong Kong as a gateway to Mainland China. of the company on 6 November 2023 Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF (2837) ETF Connect was included in the scheme for southbound trading between Hong Kong and Mainland China.

This anniversary marks a significant milestone in the history of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (“Group” or “Mire Asset”) as Hong Kong was the first overseas office to be established by the Group and its incorporation marked the first step for Mirae Asset . Global expansion plans. Acting as the main hub for the group’s cross-border funds business and sales efforts in key overseas markets in Asia Pacific and Europe, the company played a major role in expanding Mirae Asset’s international presence and global client reach. As of September 30, 2023, the Group has become one of the world’s leading asset management organizations with assets under management of US$212 billion and 22 offices worldwide. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2023.]

Wanyun Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, Commenting on the anniversary he said: “We are extremely proud to celebrate two decades of success and innovation in Hong Kong and we express our deep gratitude to the customers, business partners and industry stakeholders who have been part of this incredible journey Hong Kong is an unrivaled international financial center that provides us with unique opportunities to access Mainland China markets. We are committed to expanding our presence in this city as we look ahead to the next phase of our growth. Making plans.”

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group is an asset management organization with over US$212 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The organization offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, and options. Operating from 22 offices around the world, the Group has a global team of over 1,000 employees, including over 285 investment professionals. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2023.]

The group’s global ETF platform features a range of 550 ETFs that provide investors with high-quality and cost-efficient exposure to new emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in global markets. As of September 30, 2023, the group’s ETFs had combined assets under management of US$98 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and the United States. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2023.]

About Global X ETF

Global X ETF was established in 2008. For over a decade, our mission has been to empower investors with anonymous and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up includes over 245 ETF strategies and over US$47 billion of assets under management. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2023.] While we are renowned for our thematic growth, income and international access ETFs, we also offer core, commodity and alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a global leader in financial services.

Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF (2837)

The Global It targets people with high business risk in selected disciplines such as cloud, digital, e-commerce, fintech, internet and autonomous activities.

important information

Investors should not take investment decisions based solely on this document. Please see the prospectus for details including product features and risk factors. Investing involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of repayment of principal. Investors should note:

Global

The fund’s investments are concentrated in technology themed companies. Technology companies are often characterized by relatively high volatility in price performance. Companies in the technology sector also face intense competition, and there may be substantial government interference, which may have an adverse impact on profit margins. These companies are subject to the risk of loss or damage to intellectual property rights or licenses, cyber security risks, resulting in undesirable legal, financial, operational and reputational consequences.

The Fund’s investments are concentrated in securities of companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (“SEHK”) that are active in the technology sector, which may result in greater volatility in the Fund’s value than a more diversified portfolio, which may include broad-based global Includes investment. The Fund’s value may be more sensitive to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory events affecting the technology sector.

The Index is subject to concentration risk as a result of tracking the performance of securities incorporated in or with the majority of revenues derived from, or with a principal place of business in, the Greater China region. The NAV of the fund is therefore likely to be more volatile than that of a broad-based fund.

As part of a securities lending transaction, there is a risk of a decrease in the collateral value due to misvaluation of the securities lent or changes in the value of the lent securities. This can cause huge loss to the fund. The borrower may fail to return the securities on time or at all. The Fund may incur losses or delays in recovering the securities lent. This may restrict the Fund’s ability to meet distribution or payment obligations from receipt requests.

The trading price of a fund unit (“Unit”) on the SEHK is driven by market factors such as demand and supply of the Unit. Therefore, units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the net asset value of the fund.

Dividends may be paid out of the capital or effectively out of the capital of the fund, which may be the return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or any capital gains arising on account of that original investment and result in a net profit. There may be an immediate loss of property. Price per unit of fund.

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for informational and illustrative purposes and is for your use only. This is not a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document is provided as general market commentary only and does not constitute regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services of any kind.

Certain statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and projections are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions that may or may not occur or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ from such statements.

Investing involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Fund will generate returns and there may be situations where no returns are generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons who are unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investments. Before making any investment decisions, investors should read the prospectus for details and risk factors. Investors should ensure that they fully understand the risks associated with the fund and should also consider their investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to obtain independent professional advice before making any investments.

The information and opinions presented in this document are obtained or obtained from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (“MAGIHK”) are reliable, but we make no representations as to their accuracy or completeness. . We accept no liability for loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by MAGIHK’s affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors in accordance with local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such restrictions apply or persons other than those specified above must not use this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and comply with all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult your professional advisor for further details regarding the availability of products and services in your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or in any other publication. May not be referenced without express written permission. Of Magihak.

Copyright © 2023 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.

