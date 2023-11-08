Miracle drink promises to halve blood alcohol levels in just 30 minutes

Safety Shot, a new blood alcohol detox drink launching later this year, promises to reduce blood alcohol concentration in less than an hour after consumption and make hangovers a thing of the past.

The global market for hangover treatments is growing faster than ever, with experts estimating it will exceed $6 billion by 2030. A fast-growing market usually means tough competition, and that’s certainly the case here, with hundreds of startups struggling to establish themselves. As major players. One of the most promising companies in the sector is Safety Shot (formerly Jupiter Wellness), whose upcoming product, scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, has been described as “the biggest disruptor ever in the beverage market” and “the epitome of As described. Beverage Innovation” It is said that its patented formula can halve a person’s blood alcohol concentration in just 30 minutes, leaving them with a feeling of general well-being and reducing the risk of alcohol poisoning and even hangovers. The danger also reduces.

Made using scientifically proven ingredients, Safety Shot works by enhancing metabolic pathways that break down alcohol levels in the blood and forms a protective layer around the stomach to prevent absorption of residual alcohol into the body. Featuring “a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins and minerals and nootropics”, Safety Shot reduces blood alcohol levels faster than any other hangover cure while enhancing mental clarity.

According to the company, Safety Shot will become available in the United States in December this year, with other markets also expected to be available in the near future. This miraculous concoction will be available in 12-ounce cans, which will sell for $4.99 per can, or as a 4-pack for $19.99. The drink will initially be available in pharmacies across the US.

Companies have been trying for years to promote the ultimate hangover cure, Zbiotic, the world’s first genetically modified probiotic, Morning Recovery, or the beer that doesn’t give you a hangover. Could the safety shot be the last shot we ever need? We will just have to wait and see.

Source: www.odditycentral.com