The leadership change at OpenAI shocked the world on Friday, with the company’s board firing CEO Sam Altman, even as he became the face of artificial intelligence for many in Silicon Valley and beyond. But it has also been brought to light that Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti has suddenly been thrust into the role of interim CEO of OpenAI.

Even before the move Muratti was considered one of the most powerful women in business. Luck The magazine featured her on the cover of its October/November issue of the “100 Most Powerful Women”.

Now she will lead one of the world’s most important companies as it reshapes industries with increasingly powerful AI tools. A look at his unlikely background and impressive rise through his interview Luck We get a hint of how she might lead OpenAI in her new role.

Before joining OpenAI in 2018, Murati modeled complete vehicle design and deployment.”

But, he added, “I was more interested in general intelligence. I wasn’t sure it was going to happen at the time, but I knew that even though we got very close, the things we would create along the way would be incredible.

With this in mind, OpenAI’s mission of developing AI tools that benefit humanity “really resonates with me,” he said.

But growing up, there was no expectation that Murati would end up working at Tesla and OpenAI, two of the most popular companies in technology. First, geography. Murati grew up in Albania as the Balkan country shifted from an authoritarian communist system to a more democratic government. However, despite the slow speeds of the Internet, she was already looking for ways to apply technology to life’s biggest problems, and was curious about the workings of the human brain.

At the age of 16, she moved to Canada, having been awarded a scholarship to attend an international school in Canada. From there, he earned an engineering degree at Dartmouth before joining Tesla.

As CTO of OpenAI, she has certainly been deeply involved in advancing the company’s AI technology. When? Luck Meeting him at OpenAI’s San Francisco office, he showed off a feature that allows users to just talk to ChatGPIT.

“Basically where all this is going is giving people the ability to interact with technology in a way that’s very natural,” he said.

But Murati also takes AI security very seriously.

The issue of AI safety was at the center of the leadership change on Friday, according to anonymous sources who spoke to Bloomberg, with OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and others disagreeing with Altman over how quickly to commercialize generative AI capabilities.

Murati acknowledges the competition among AI companies, including OpenAI, to provide the latest and greatest features. But while he said that “competition is good because it can promote advancement and progress,” he is concerned about “a race to the bottom in terms of safety.”

He said that if AI competitors are primarily motivated by competition and “don’t pay attention to the risk and what’s at stake, that will be a big problem.”

What is particularly difficult, he said, is being able to predict emerging capabilities and get ahead of some of the risks of deployment. Because at the end of the day, you need to institutionalize and operationalize these things, and these can’t just be policies and ideas.

The goal of OpenAI, he reiterated, was to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI) – a system that can match humans when faced with an unfamiliar task – in a way that is beneficial to society and not harmful.

as he said Luck“Our goal is to get to AGI, and we want to get there in a way that ensures that AGI is good for humanity, and that we’re creating something that is ultimately beneficial.”

She will now play an even bigger role in ensuring that OpenAI reaches that goal.

