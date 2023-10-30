Mintable CEO says UK risks misregulating NFTs – Cryptosaurus

Zach Burke, CEO and founder of Mintable, says the United Kingdom government is in danger of regulating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a way that doesn’t correspond to the true nature of the nascent technology.

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Burks said he believes a recent report by a UK parliamentary committee vastly overstates the role of NFTs in copyright infringement and fails to recognize that They are more than just shaky digital images.

“NFTs are in a transition phase where they’re moving away from the speculative boom of PFPs, and now it’s moving into the utilities of brands applying NFTs to a whole range of different things,” Burke explained.

In an October 11 report, the Committee on Culture, Media and Sports urged the government to take action to protect artists and content creators from copyright infringement linked to NFTs.

Burks acknowledged that copyright protection and intellectual property rights are extremely important to artists, pointing to Mintable’s own IP protection algorithms that it uses to prevent plagiarism on its platform.

However, he explained that while these issues should be a top priority for all NFT platforms, they are not exactly NFT-specific concerns.

“These are inherent problems in the internet, not in NFTs.”

“Regulators say, ‘Now, NFTs are being used for copyright infringement.’ Well, yes, WordPress is like that. YouTube is like that. Spotify is like that,” he said. “And how do you compete with that? Well, you have some of the biggest, most advanced companies in the world like Google Who are working on this.

“They have hundreds of billions of dollars, and they can’t solve the problem of dealing with copyrighted content on YouTube. It is not that this problem just emerged out of thin air because NFTs were created.

Burks, who personally corresponds with UK government officials on NFTs on a weekly basis, said that while NFT platforms should do everything possible to protect artists, it is more about NFTs as a whole. Is. It is up to regulators to take a nuanced approach.

“There are so many ways you can use NFTs, whether it’s for your car records, whether it’s for your property records, whether it’s bank settlement documents, whether it’s a backup layer, whether it’s a whole Be it the supply chain, whether it’s the system or the biofuel company,” he said.

“It is not just an artefact or a financial instrument. […] An NFT is effectively a website.”

“If my website is used to sell books, I am governed by the same laws as those used to sell books. If I sell medicines on my website, you don’t need new laws. I’m still just selling drugs, right?” he said, laughing.

In Burke’s view, NFTs are an extremely broad technology capable of a wide variety of functions, and for a committee to declare that they should be regulated as digital artifacts would be revealing of the technology’s true utility. There may be a big shock.

“The [committee] He said that the government should apply the EU 17 Copyright Directive to NFTs, which is bad in the sense that it is a really broad umbrella.

In the report, the committee said the “most important issue” raised by NFTs was the risk to artists’ intellectual property rights that arises from the ease and speed of creating tokens. It suggested that they should be regulated under a relatively narrow copyright directive: Article 17 of the EU Directive on Copyright.

Committee’s recommendations to the UK Government. Source: UK Parliament

“When you say all NFTs need this one element of regulatory coverage, it’s the equivalent of saying, ‘We need this one piece of legislation that covers this piece of technology,’ which maybe Edison Is. Started with light bulbs but now we’re working with Teslas,” Burks said.

“So, when it comes to this kind of broader regulatory framework that we apply to NFTs as a system, we have to be very careful about viewing NFTs for what they really are, as opposed to what they really are.”

Ultimately, Burke believes the UK government could take some notes from regulators in Singapore, where the government judges NFTs based on their specific use cases.

“Regulators in Singapore look at what an NFT actually is, and then they go from there,” he explained. “Let’s say you have an NFT of Tesla stock. Again, this is a security. Oh, it’s an NFT of a bag of cocaine that is facilitating the sale of drugs? “Then they control the same way they traffic drugs.”

