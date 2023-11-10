Mint is ending, but these handy budgeting apps could replace it

If you’ve been using Intuit’s Mint app to help you budget, automatically collect your expenses, put them into useful categories, and remind you to pay them, you might be a little shocked to learn that That Intuit will spin off Mint into its other financial service, Credit Karma, by January 1, 2024.

Credit Karma’s main service is to provide advice about financial products based on your credit score, which means it depends on how many of Mint’s features will be transferred to Credit Karma. But it is too early to tell. (According to Intuit, “some of the most popular Mint-like features are available on Intuit Credit Karma,” which isn’t the most encouraging phrase I’ve ever seen.)

This may be a problem for many existing Mint users. The service, which became part of Intuit’s financial software library in 2009, has been popular as an app for people who don’t know that much about finance and don’t really want to know. It tracks expenses, helps you budget, and warns you if you’re getting into trouble. (It also, like many free commercial financial apps, constantly beats the drum of promoting various credit cards, bank accounts, and other products.)

Fortunately, other apps now exist that can provide similar services. None of them are free, and none of them are exactly like Mint, but they can be useful if you need something to help you stay within a budget or save for a goal. Here are four worth checking out.

If you want to get all your data out of Mint and into something simple like a spreadsheet, you can do that. Intuit has instructions on how to download your data in CSV (spreadsheet) format using the web version of Mint.



In short, once you’re in Mint, you click on Exchange Filter it in any way you like in the left column and using the filter drop-down option. Then you scroll down and click export [number] Exchange,

Pay attention to the numbers! You can export up to 10,000 transactions at a time, but not more, so if you’ve been using Mint for a while, you may want to try filtering it by date or some other method and then downloading by section. may be required.

Quicken Simplify’s dashboard organizes your finances into several easy-to-understand categories.

Undoubtedly, Quicken is one of the better-known financial app companies, and it has a wealth of different products. Quicken Simplify is the most basic, and apparently the company is hoping that Mint’s exit might gain it some users. How will I know? Because Simplify didn’t originally allow a trial period – it’s the only product listed here that didn’t – but you now get a three-month trial period (the longest among the apps covered here) before you start paying for it. Can get. Annual Fee.

Like Mint (and most of these products), SimpliFi pulls information from your various accounts to help you track your finances. (You can also import a CSV file from Mint, though you’ll lose your categories.) The top page dashboard gives you details on many aspects of your finances, including how much you’ve spent recently; upcoming automatic payments; A spending plan that you can use to see if your outgoing finances exceed your incoming finances; An expense monitoring list, which you can use to keep track of specific categories, tags, or payees; And trackers for investment or savings goals. You can select each one to get more details, but all can also be accessed separately through a side panel.

I found Simplify quite easy to get used to. Its interface isn’t as friendly as Mint’s, but it offers a great deal at under $50 a year, especially if you’re looking for a way to easily track your finances.

Cost: Three-month free trial (with credit card), then billed $47.88 annually.

Tiller uses Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel to help organize your finances.

Tiller is also looking to elect some former ministers; At the time I wrote this, the home page announced that it was time for Mint users to “graduate” to Tiller. Of course, the question is whether they want to do that – while Tiller has a lot of advantages, it also has a steep learning curve.

Unlike most apps, which give you the option to connect with another account or create an email and password, Tiller only lets you sign in with a Google or Microsoft account. To sign up you will need to register a credit card.

Once you’ve entered your first account information, you’re invited to set up your first spreadsheet, which will be in either Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel. (A pop-up questionnaire assesses your skill level with spreadsheets.) Once you’ve added all your accounts, you need to install the Tiller Money Feeds add-on, which seamlessly connects to your spreadsheet. There is a template.

Tiller transferred my accounts to the Sheets spreadsheet without any problems. This is actually an advantage, especially for those of us who have experienced a lot of apps disappearing – even if Tiller goes away tomorrow, all your data will already be there and available.

After you install the template, Tiller walks you through a step-by-step lesson on how to use it. Each tab on the spreadsheet handles a different feature, such as spending trends, transactions, annual budget, etc. Every time you launch the extension, it will automatically update your accounts (although there was a caveat that some accounts have to be updated manually).

In short, if you’re comfortable with (or even prefer) managing your finances via spreadsheets, Tiller’s template will make things much easier for you. However, if you are a pre-minter who wants something that is simple and automated, Tiller may not be for you.

Cost: Free 30-day trial (with credit card), then $79 per year.

YNAB uses colors to help you know when you’ve gone over the limit budget-wise.

YNAB (For You Need a Budget), like Mint, is for people who want to create a budget and track their expenses as easily as possible. When you first start it, you go through three stages. First, you set your budgetary goals by filling out a form that lists various potential outlays, including rent, utilities, grocery expenses, money for vacations, entertainment, and more. Then you add your various savings or checking accounts – you can either link those accounts or fill them out manually. Finally, you allocate that money to your various expenses — and if you’re in a hurry, there’s an auto-assign button that does this work for you. You can then go through them and make changes to any expenses, categories, or scheduled payments there.

Once this is done, you’ll get your main budget page, which gives a clear indication of where you are financially. Under each expense, a green line means it’s covered or you’re on track to cover it, while an uncovered expense gets a gray line, and any expense that only Partially covered he gets a yellow line. The amount of money you have left is shown at the top.

If you’ve allocated more money than you have (either manually or via automatic upload), that amount at the top turns negative – and bright red, so you can’t miss it. A button called “Fix This” lets you “unassign” money from one category – for example, from your entertainment budget.

YNAB imports QFX, OFX, QIF, or CSV files and will export your data in CSV format if you prefer.

I was really impressed by YNAB’s friendly interface and flexibility. It costs more than the other apps listed here, but if you’re looking for an easy way to stay within your budget, it might be worth the few extra dollars.

Cost: Free 34-day trial (no credit card required), then $14.99 per month or $99 per year.

CoPilot’s dashboard gives you details of your monthly spending and lets you review each transaction.

Copilot is definitely pushing for the new Mint Crown – the front page says it’s working on a direct transfer of Mint data and there’s a waiting list for those who don’t want to make the switch until then. One caveat: This is only for macOS and iOS systems. Once you download the app, you can sign up with your Apple account or email.

Like YNAB, you can either connect your accounts or fill in your data manually. If you are not sure yet whether you want to fill your own demo account, there is also a demo account to practice with.

Copilot divides your transactions into three types: regular (like rentals, subscriptions, or groceries); Internal (you transfer money between two accounts, such as when you pay a credit card bill); And income.

Your dashboard is where you’ll see a summary of all your transactions: how much you’ve spent against your budget that month, your recent transactions, your top spending categories, and how much you’re expecting to pay. Over the next few weeks, among others. You are invited to review and investigate each transaction – or, if you need to, change its category or type or delete it. According to Copilot, it uses an AI system that will become more familiar with how your expenses are categorized after some time. Additionally, you can mark a transaction as recurring and see (via the menu on the side) how many of your recurring transactions still have to be paid that month.

If your spending goes above that month’s budget, the monthly spending line chart on your dashboard will turn red; You can also be informed. (CoPilot provides a variety of notifications, including when you’ll get paid, if you’re approaching an overdraft fee, or when a major purchase has been hit, etc.)

Copilot is an interesting financial app. It wasn’t as easy to set up and understand as YNAB, but others have found its AI features very useful over time. If your devices fall into the Apple ecosystem and you’re willing to spend a little time teaching CoPilot how to manage your finances, it can be a rewarding experience.

Cost: One-month free trial (credit card required), then $13 per month or $95 per year.

