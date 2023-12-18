Nguvu Change leader Farhat Saeed asked Shark Tank to highlight the powerful stories of Muslim women entrepreneurs with an episode dedicated to them.

In January 2024, the third season of the Indian Hindi-language commercial reality television series, Shark Tank India, will begin airing amid discussion of how much diversity it represents.

According to Nguvu change leader and Mumbai-based entrepreneur Farhat Saeed, there is a need for greater representation of minority communities, especially Muslim women, in the show.

Taking the issue forward on the occasion of Minority Rights Day (December 18), Farhat says that despite there being over 12.84% Muslim women entrepreneurs in India, they lack visibility as well as the ability to maintain and grow their businesses. Struggles with lack of adequate opportunities.

“Shark Tank India is considered a prestigious platform to provide opportunities to women entrepreneurs and realize their aspirations. Dedicating at least one episode to existing and aspiring business women from the Muslim community in Season 3 will make the show more inclusive and help women break down the barriers that prevent them from realizing their entrepreneurial potential,” says Farhat. Are.

She has started an online petition urging the reality show’s team as well as the event’s judges, including Namita Thapar, Vinita Singh and Ghazal Alagh, to increase representation of the Muslim community. According to the petition, the initiative aims to empower Muslim women like her to create a lasting legacy for the next generation.

The Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank involves a panel of potential investors, called “Sharks”, who evaluate entrepreneurs’ pitch ideas for the business or product they want to develop. After testing the business concepts and the products offered, they decide whether to invest their money to help markets and advise each competitor.

“What we have learned from news reports is that the upcoming season will have 12 judges and not just six to seven like the previous installments. Hopefully the increase in ‘shards’ will provide more opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Therefore, I am seeking more support from them to support my petition,” she concludes.

Source: www.panasiabiz.com