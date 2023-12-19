Minor who died in poultry plant accident got job on identification of 32 year old youth

A 16-year-old worker who got a job using the identity of a 32-year-old man died after being trapped in equipment at a Mississippi poultry plant, a new revelation that highlights the ease with which migrant children are finding work. Dangerous industries, and the challenges companies face in evaluating their true age.

Duvan Perez, who was hired to clean at Mar-Jack Poultry in Hattiesburg, which supplies chicken to companies like Chick-fil-A, died July 14. Within hours of his death, questions were raised by a local about his true age. Facebook news site, and he was soon to turn 16.

It is illegal for minors to work in slaughterhouses, which the Occupational Safety and Health Administration considers one of the most dangerous workplaces in the country.

Duwan Perez, 16, attended middle school in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, while working night shifts at a nearby poultry plant. @fk0_xxz via TikTok

The number of children working illegally across all industries has skyrocketed, nearly doubling since 2019, according to the Labor Department. According to the agency, more than 800 child labor investigations are ongoing into industries in 47 states.

NBC News is concluding a yearlong investigation of child labor in America with a new documentary called “Slaughterhouse Children,” based on reporting in two countries and six states, dozens of interviews and a review of thousands of pages of public records, accident reports and internal… Used to be. Corporate Documents.

During research for the documentary, Mar-Jack confirmed to NBC News that Pérez had used the identity of a man in his 30s.

Shown a photo of the 16-year-old, Mar-Jack attorney Larry Stine said Perez did not look like the 32-year-old. “But he must have looked like an 18-year-old,” said Stine, who has represented the Georgia-based company since the 1990s.

Mar-Jack blames a staffing company that supplies workers to the plant for the teen’s recruitment.

A truck carrying chickens ran into Mar-Jack Poultry. Laura Strickler/NBC News

Asked if the company was surprised to learn that Perez was 16, Stine said, “Yes, they were surprised, I can tell you that. They were surprised and to some extent frightened.

Perez’s family did not respond to a request for comment on the use of an adult’s identification.

identity theft

According to police reports obtained through public information requests, at least nine times over the past three years, American citizens have complained to the Hattiesburg Police Department and sometimes to Mar-Jack that their identities have been stolen and Mar-Jack. They are being used by the workers.

Pérez, from Guatemala, died while cleaning equipment at the Mar-Jack poultry plant in Hattiesburg. Duvan Perez via Facebook

A man told police in 2021 that he tried to apply for unemployment in Florida, but was told his identity was being used by an employee of Mar-Jack. A police report quoted the complainant’s email as saying, “I called Mar-Jack Poultry to inform them and was told [redacted]The HR supervisor said I couldn’t do anything without the police report and he couldn’t help me in any way.

Another man called local police in 2022 saying he was unable to get child care assistance in Texas because his identification was being used by a kill-jack worker. ,[Redacted] The police report states that she has never been outside the state of Texas. “She contacted HR at Mar-Jack and was told they could not give her any information and to contact the police department.”

Mar-Jacq said it has reviewed its entire workforce and does not believe it is employing anyone under the age of 18. Stine said the company is limited in how much scrutiny it can do on documentation beyond the government’s E-Verify system: “There are rules set in place, we’re limited. They gave us this document, we can’t look at it.

Mar-Jack Poultry in Hattiesburg. Laura Strickler/NBC News

The Labor Department says it’s up to companies to determine whether workers are legally old enough to work when they hire them.

After Perez’s death, the Department of Labor began an investigation into how Mar-Jack hired a teenager and launched a separate OSHA investigation of the accident. Both investigations are ongoing.

In September, OSHA issued a press release appealing to Mar-Jack employees to contact the agency to discuss the circumstances surrounding Perez’s death, noting that federal law requires workers to participate in a Department of Labor investigation. Protects the rights of.

According to a DHS spokesperson, the Department of Homeland Security is supporting the OSHA investigation. Stine said, “Mar-Jack is unaware of any involvement by DHS.”

In an email, Stine said, “Mar-Jack conducted a thorough investigation of the accident and found no errors made by its safety or human resources staff. It has learned many lessons from the accident and has taken aggressive steps to prevent another accident or hire underage workers.

If a company is found to be violating child labor laws, the maximum fine is $15,138 per instance.

Asked whether a potential fine would affect the way a company does business, Stine said, “I think the publicity of something like this happening is much worse than the fine. “Nobody wants to look like they’re hiring a kid.”

Perez was the second person to die trapped in equipment at the plant in the past two years.

Mar-Jack Poultry in Hattiesburg. Laura Strickler/NBC News

Pérez’s uncle Gildardo Pérez told Telemundo that he was unaware of the risks of the job and might have spoken out if he had known. “Maybe we would have stopped it, but we never knew it was a dangerous thing to do.”

A representative for Chick-fil-A, which buys chicken from Mar-Jack, said in a statement, “We are reviewing our processes for investigation and response as we ensure all of our suppliers are effectively held to our high safety standards.” Necessary steps are being taken to maintain it properly.” ,

A Mar-Jack worker said they work legally for the company and asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs, after representatives of Chick-fil-A come and tour the plant. The worker said, “Supervisors advise us to please do the work properly as the boss of Chick-fil-A will be passing by to check the work.”

Plant employees also receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich once a year, the employee said.

‘Huge flow of boys and girls’

In the year since reporting, nearly all examples of child labor found in meat-processing plants across the country have come from Guatemala.

During the past two years, more than 250,000 unaccompanied children have come to the United States, nearly half of them unaccompanied minors from Guatemala.

Experts say many of these children come from rural, indigenous towns where the human smuggler, known as a “coyote,” is often a community member, and families have to pay thousands of dollars to get to the United States. Are committed.

Some of those children have got job opportunities in slaughterhouses across the country. Some look young but are over 18 years of age. Other workers seen in photographs taken by Labor Department investigators apparently appear to be children.

Duvan Pérez was from a small mountain village called Huispache in western Guatemala, near the Mexican border.

NBC News and Telemundo visited Huispache to learn more about the factors driving young people to leave the country. children’s travel, With many people traveling alone without their parents, this is having an impact.

Data from Guatemala’s Ministry of Education shows that more than 1,500 schools have closed in Guatemala over the past 15 years.

The Education Ministry has not responded to requests for comment on why the closures are occurring, but a Guatemalan government agency says demand for education is falling in part because children are moving to the U.S.

Eduardo Sanchez, who works with UNICEF in Guatemala, said the migration of children has been significant in recent years. “It’s a huge flow of boys and girls who are leaving the country,” he said. “Guatemala is losing its good demographics, human resources, because the children who are leaving here are the bravest, the most enterprising.”

Labor Department action

Child labor in the US first emerged as a new concern in late 2022 when the Department of Labor announced it had found more than 30 children illegally working for Packers Sanitation Services Inc., the largest slaughterhouse cleaning company in the US. Found while working in the cemetery.

Ultimately the Labor Department found 102 children working for PSSI at 13 locations in eight states.

A Department of Labor investigator investigated Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Took a photo of a kid working for the U.S. that was cleaning a slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Neb. The topic has been blurred by the source. US Department of Labor

PSSI paid a civil penalty of $1.5 million and agreed to third-party monitoring. The company says it did not knowingly employ children. It says the only way minors can be employed is if they use theft or fake identification to get the job.

The company also said it has a strong commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against hiring anyone under the age of 18 and has since implemented “advanced screening processes and technologies” in its hiring practices “.

Since the agreement with the federal government, PSSI has also installed a new CEO and appointed its first compliance officer.

Since the allegations against PSSI came to light, other companies have also come under the scanner.

Tyson Foods, Purdue Farms, Hearthside Food Solutions and Gerber Poultry in Ohio are also now under investigation by the Department of Labor after allegations that children were working inside their facilities. The companies have said in separate statements that they are cooperating with the Labor Department and have strict policies against hiring anyone under the age of 18.

Tyson Foods wrote in a letter to senators investigating child labor: “Tyson Foods is committed to complying with all labor laws and holding those with whom we do business to the highest standards of accountability.”

Purdue Farms said in a public statement: “Underage workers have no place in our business. “We are shocked by these recent allegations as they are not representative of who we are as a company and what we stand for.”

A spokesperson for Hearthside Food Solutions pointed to an editorial from the company following an investigation by , which said in part: “When we became aware of the story, we took decisive action, including The focus was on enabling younger workers to be hired by our staffing agencies to enter our facilities.”

NBC News broke the news that FBI agents found more than two dozen minors working at Gerber’s poultry plant in a midnight raid in October. The company said it is cooperating with federal authorities, adding, “We have formal identity verification processes in place and have dedicated significant resources to ensuring that Gerber’s Poultry employees and contractors are legally authorized to work.”

What federal investigators can’t do is recover the months and years that migrant minors have spent on the job. Pastor Joel Tuchez of Dodge City, Kansas, said the children he meets through his ministry working in Kansas meatpacking plants have had their childhoods taken away. “You have to behave like an adult. You have to behave like an adult. You have to act like an adult.’ And if you mess up, you’re treated like an adult.

