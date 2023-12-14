Minnesota Vikings Stock Market Report: Week 14

A win is a win, right? The Vikings played one of the least productive offensive games in team history, but still managed to come out on top, thanks to the absolute monster of defense that the Vikings are fielding right now.

Despite how difficult it was to watch the offense struggle against the Raiders, I think we gleaned some valuable information from this game: The Vikings have a good defense. Like, really good.

Flores’ unit has allowed one touchdown in the last three games, none in the last two. Only three teams have managed to rush for over 100 yards against them. And, they shut down the Raiders, forcing two turnovers and producing four sacks in the process. It was Evan Pace’s turn to have a breakout game, as the impressive linebacker led the team with 13 tackles, a sack and a (nearly) game-sealing interception. Oh, and he was just named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. How’s that for a raw beginner? On a day when the offense could do virtually nothing, the defense won them the game.

Now, if Mullens can direct at least half the offense he did with Kirk, the Vikings have a viable team. If the Vikings beat the Bengals on Saturday, I’ll feel pretty good about their chances in the important final three games against the Lions, Packers and the Lions again. Your SMR follows.

blue chip stocks

Ivan Pace Jr. As mentioned in the introduction, Paes played the best game of his career on Sunday. His PFF grade had the team “pacing” at 92.9. This guy went undrafted?

Josh Metelus – Metellus played every moment in defense. He graded out brilliantly in pass coverage according to PFF, scoring a 90.4, which was second only to Pace’s 93.3 coverage grade. Metellus lines up the entire field, making it difficult for the opposing team to predict what he will do.

Brian Flores – I already mentioned in the introduction some reasons why Flores deserves a blue chip. Simply put, the Raiders scored zero points, which doesn’t happen often in the NFL. What will it take to keep him here next year? I’ll do anything!

solid investment

DJ Wonam – Wonnum returned again on Sunday and recorded another sack, his seventh on the season. He also had the team’s best run defense grade at 80.8. He is doing very well for Marcus Davenport. Speaking of Davenport, where is that guy? Aren’t they paying him a lot of money?

Nick Mullens – Mullens came in and did what was expected of him: stand in the pocket and throw. Nick is not the most electrifying, dynamic or exciting player. But I believe he can take the offense to the end zone, something they have struggled to do recently.

Alexander Mattison – Mattison actually had quite a day, gaining 66 yards on 10 carries. He had an 88.4 PFF rushing grade to go with his 77.4 overall grade, which was third best in the offense. Mattison was able to pick up chunks of yards on several occasions, which is great considering how hard it was to run the ball all season, and how many backups were playing on the offensive line at times.

Justin Jefferson – Eventually he became BA- oh wait that’s right, Vikings can’t have nice things. In his second catch since returning from a hamstring injury, Jefferson was again injured and sent to the hospital as a precaution. Luckily, it looks like he plans to be ready for Saturday’s game at the Bengals. In his 13 snaps, Jefferson looked close to his old self, and caught two hard balls. I have a feeling he’s going to come out on Saturday.

junk bond

I honestly don’t know what to say here. The offense was weak, and only scored three points, but I can’t point my finger on any one reason. The pass blocking was questionable at times, but it felt like he was his preseason starting five for most of the game.

Dobbs couldn’t move the ball, but he didn’t throw four interceptions again. Greg Joseph missed a field goal, but also scored the only points of the game. Kevin O’Connell made the wise choice to turn to Mullens when needed.

I don’t know, it was a miserable offensive performance, especially out of the bye, so I guess O’Connell and the offense deserve some kind of collective junk bond. But you know what? He’s still got a way to win… he has to believe in something.

buy Sell

Buy – This was an important win. The Raiders were probably the lightest matchup left on the schedule, so it was important to leave Vegas with the W in a tight race for the final two playoff seeds. It wasn’t pretty, but they got it done.

Sell ​​- This should have been a close game. If Mullens had started, I think the Vikings could have won 17-0. Nick Mullens may be the Dollar Tree Kirk Cousins, but he has shown in some of his series that he is a more effective passer than Dobbs. He is less dynamic with his feet, but Mullens can attack like Kirk, which is where O’Connell seems most comfortable at the moment. Whatever the case, the way the defense was playing, the Vikings could have easily been blown away.

Buy – The Vikings are in excellent playoff position. All the chips fell in the best possible way this weekend, with the Vikings losing all but one game in the NFC, giving the Vikings a one-game lead on the field, and current sole possession of the sixth seed. This is very important, as the difference between the sixth and seventh seeds could be either facing the Lions on Wild Card weekend, or traveling to Philly/Dallas.

I like our chances against the Lions better than the other two.

Speaking of the Lions, they also lost to the Bears on Sunday, meaning there are just two games separating the Lions and Vikings in the NFC North standings. The Lions have four tough games left, (Broncos, Vikings, Cowboys, Vikings) and are looking weak after a few bad games in a row. The eternal optimist in me wants to believe that the Vikings can make a run for the division crown, and Brian Flores and his defense are only confirming that belief.

Sell ​​– The Vikings will make some noise in the playoffs. All that being said… I can see the Vikings winning their wild card matchup if it’s against the Lions, but there’s almost no way for them to advance beyond that. They would have to travel to play the Eagles, Cowboys or 49ers, all of whom could demolish the Vikings in their home stadiums. But, anything can happen, right?

Thanks for hanging in there. Leave your assessment in the comments.

Source: www.dailynorseman.com