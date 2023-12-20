listen to this article

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industries said Tuesday it has uncovered “widespread wage theft and illegal practices” at 19 construction projects across Minnesota, including the Viking Lakes mixed-use development in Eagan.

As a result of its investigation, the department said it is seeking $2.4 million in unpaid wages and compensation from Property Maintenance and Construction LLC (PMC, also known as Property Maintenance and Construction Inc.) and Advantage Construction Inc. Used to be.

According to the lawsuit, as Finance & Commerce reported, the two companies have worked on projects throughout the Twin Cities, including MV Venture’s Viking Lakes development, which includes 3 million square feet of commercial space and 1,000 apartment units. Are.

Finance & Commerce was not immediately able to reach PMC or Advantage for comment. According to its website, PMC has an office in Brooklyn Park.

In a public filing with the Office of Administrative Hearings, DLI alleged that PMC and Advantage are owed “approximately $1.2 million” in unpaid wages. The department is also demanding compensation of $1.2 million from the companies.

DLI said it investigated PMC and Advantage between March 4, 2019, and June 5, 2022. The investigation “revealed widespread wage theft and related illegal practices on 19 separate construction projects, including Viking Lakes,” the department said.

Among other things, DLI alleges that 25 people were “jointly employed by PMC and Advantage and were not paid wages due to them, including overtime wages.” Additionally, the department said, “Many employees were paid in bookkeeping and cash for a substantial portion of their employment and were not provided earnings statements as required by law.”

Also in the notice, the department alleges that PMC’s owner “demonstrated his knowledge of violating overtime laws and refused to pay workers their outstanding overtime wages,” and “required employees to report violations of the law.” and discouraged from participating in the DLI investigation.”

DLI said it has imposed a $25,000 civil penalty for “willful violators of the law.”

“Wage theft hurts workers and their families, and hurts responsible law-abiding employers,” DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said in a statement. “It is unacceptable for employers to cheat employees out of the full wages they deserve for their hard work. Similarly, it is unfair for contractors to gain a bidding edge against law-abiding companies by stealing wages from workers.

In October 2022, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit alleging that Property Maintenance & Construction LLC and Property Maintenance & Construction Inc. “Failed to pay required overtime pay, intimidated workers and obstructed state investigation of alleged wage theft,” as Finance & Commerce reported.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company owner pressured an employee to use a fake Social Security number or be fired, and instructed workers to obtain “fake work papers” so he could “disable” them from the account. Can make payment “outside”.

In a May 2022 statement, MV Ventures said it takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously.

“We fully support the investigation and will cooperate [the Department of Labor and Industry] If any information is required from MV Ventures Construction. If the claims are substantiated, the subcontractors will have breached their contract with MV Ventures Construction and will be held accountable,” MV Ventures said at the time.

“The North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters joins DLI in seeking and recovering $2.4 million in unpaid wages and penalties resulting from the willful failure to pay Minnesota construction workers,” Richard Kolodzieski, the union’s director of government affairs, said in a statement. Appreciated the decision.” ,Their extensive investigation has made it clear that PMC and Advantage took illegal advantage of the workers hired to do the work. “We will continue to partner with DLI and support their efforts to ensure justice for these workers.”

Connected:

AG lawsuit calls for responsible contracting

Wage theft law comes into effect

Woman says she was sexually harassed at Viking Lakes project

Source: www.bing.com