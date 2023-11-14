listen to this article

The city of Minneapolis could raise fees on vacant and boarded-up buildings after a presentation on the city’s long-term vacancy program during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Business, Oversight, Housing and Zoning Committee.

City Council members Jeremiah Ellison, Lisa Goodman, Ayesha Chughtai and Michael Rainville all expressed interest and support in the new policy involving the Vacant Building Registration, or VBR, program. Part of the change includes converting the annual $7,087 fee to a monthly fee. Vacant properties will be inspected monthly, and inspection quotes will start at $250 and double in price, capped at $2,000 if the building remains vacant.

This change means the owner of a vacant building in Minneapolis could potentially face costs of up to $24,000 a year. Goodman, speaking in support of the change, called it “the proverbial kick in the butt” to motivate owners to do something with the property.

In an interview with Finance & Commerce, Rainville said there is currently no financial incentive to improve vacant buildings.

“There’s an apartment building out there and it’s vacant, let’s make sure people are living in it,” Rainville said. “There’s a family home there, let’s make sure people are living in it. Empty buildings don’t help a city’s prosperity; It doesn’t help anyone.”

Dean Dovolis, founding principal and CEO of DJR Architecture, said he was pleased to see the council expressing support for the development. He said he knows of several buildings in the city where owners let them rot until it is deemed unlivable and torn down.

A vacant building in a neighborhood can lead people to believe that the neighborhood is declining and “a bad building makes a neighborhood bad,” Dovilis said, putting a twist on the popular phrase.

This change in fees, he said, would issue an ultimatum to owners of vacant buildings: Renovate or sell.

“I would view these vacant buildings as holes in the fabric of the city and they can lead to a lot of other issues,” Dovolis said. It can also create space for crime, loitering, drug dealing and other illegal activities as most vacant buildings are torn down even when standing properly.

Dovolis said he liked the idea of ​​a prorated fee. But he advocated that if the owner took no action he would increase the fee to more than $2,000.

When asked how he felt about the $2,000 limit, Rainville said he felt like it was a “good start.”

The council will vote on the issue at its upcoming Nov. 17 meeting, Rainville said. The agenda of the meeting had not been released at the time of publication.

Other possible changes to the VBR program include increasing the $300 appeal fee for demolition orders, though the amount has not yet been determined, and looking at utility billing to find potentially vacant properties.

