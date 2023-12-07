Minneapolis artist and advertising entrepreneur Miranda Moss dies at 81

Miranda Moss co-founded the design firm Seitz Yamamoto Moss in her Lake Harriet sunroom. But even after the company moved into larger, grander offices, Moss made employees and customers feel at home.

If the house were an art gallery, adorned with water lilies and a white grand piano.

Shelley Regan, president emeritus and longtime friend of Yamamoto, said, “’Elegant, not arrogant’ was one of the values ​​of the organization.” “Elegance and grace were in the details.” Moss embodied that ethos, making sure the gift she chose for a customer was perfect, down to her tissue paper being folded perfectly.

Regan said, “It doesn’t matter who it was – a customer, an employee – the effort was worth it because that person was worth it.”

With care and charisma, Moss led Seitz Yamamoto Moss, which became Yamamoto Moss in 1986, a pioneering branding agency that shaped not only the profession but its practitioners, many of whom founded their own firms.

Moss died of breast cancer on September 13. The artist and entrepreneur was 81 years old.

A native of Washington, DC, Moss moved to Minneapolis with then-husband Peter Seitz after earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and art education from the Maryland Institute College of Art. He worked as an illustrator and graphic designer in Dayton’s advertising department.

According to the advertising news website Minneapolis Egotist, in 1979, he, Seitz, and Hideki Yamamoto founded Seitz Yamamoto Moss, which was “a new type of creative agency in the Twin Cities, focused on the growing field of brand identity development.”

Think about logo, typography, tone.

The Egotist article stated, “Over the next 30 years, the award-winning agency…built a national reputation for branding excellence and…helped put the Twin Cities on the national map as a creative hub.”

Regan first met Moss at his home in Minneapolis. It was 1981, and Regan was a client, working on the Häagen-Dazs account. Moss and Seitz spread their concepts on the coffee table. A few minutes later, Moss jumped up and said, “We want brownies!” She ran to the kitchen, whipping the batter together.

The concepts were “amazing, perfect, amazing”, Regan said. But what impressed him the most was the brownie served hot with coffee.

He said, “What I learned later was an essential part of making an agency successful – hospitality and warmth and making people feel comfortable.” “It was a part of who she was.”

The Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners named Moss Entrepreneur of the Year in 1996, citing her entrepreneurial spirit, tenacity and innovation, according to a Star Tribune article at the time.

The Casey Worrell Hatzung agency had a staff count of 30, which at one point grew to 110 in Minneapolis, Miami and Shenzhen, China. With the help of all-staff cruises and practical jokes, Moss and Yamamoto created a hard-working, fun-loving company culture.

“We were there all the time from dusk till night,” said Worrell Hatzung, who went on to found his own agency, Fusion Hill. “But we enjoyed it there so much that it was our work life and our social life.

“And Hideki and Miranda were right there with us.”

Because Moss gathered talented, attractive people, this place fostered relationships, marriages, partnerships. These included Moss and Yamamoto, who married in 2001.

Worrell Hutzung said Moss was “absolutely the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.” She was clever and wicked, charming and funny. “You could have put her on a higher pedestal because of how beautiful she was.

“But she was also very kind.”

She remained a fine artist, creating bold, colorful paintings that hang in corporate headquarters and private collections at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts and the Ridgedale Center.

“Every time you look at one of Miranda’s pieces, you might see something you hadn’t seen before,” said Roxanne Heaton, executive director of the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, where Moss served on the board. “It’s very charming, exactly the way she was.”

Breast cancer brought Moss and Heaton together: Diagnosed around the same time, in 2004, their surgeons thought they might be together. Heaton said, “The reason I fell in love with her so quickly was that she was so hopeful and upbeat,” despite a more difficult diagnosis requiring chemotherapy.

Heaton remembers laughing a lot with Moss in the clinic.

Moss and Yamamoto retired in 2009 and moved to Princeville, Hawaii, the island’s flora finding their way onto Moss’s canvases.

“It shouldn’t have surprised me at all, but they created a family there,” Regan said. “The same sense of connection, the same sense of warmth and respect and love and friendship and fun. Those were all things that they picked up in Minneapolis, put in their suitcases, dropped themselves off in Kauai, opened those suitcases and rapidly Go ahead – that magic happened there too.”

In addition to Yamamoto, Moss’s survivors include her sister Sheila Thomson, son Chris Seitz, daughter Miranda Johnson and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Seitz.

