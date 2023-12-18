Ministers threaten to withhold cash from English councils over four-day week

Photograph: Monique Rolling/ Alamy

Councils following a four-day working week are being threatened with financial penalties by the Government, amid a growing row between ministers and town halls over post-pandemic working practices.

After announcing a £4 billion cash injection to support councils in England amid a worsening crisis for local authorities, the government said it had asked councils to stop offering a four-day working week to staff. Planned to use “financial levers”.

Ministers announced a ban on the practice in October in a battle with Liberal Democrat-run South Cambridgeshire District Council, which is believed to be the only English authority to use it so far.

However, the development represents a significant increase after Michael Gove’s Level Up department said it could prevent councils using the four-day working week from receiving the full amount from future financial settlements.

Refusing to end South Cambridgeshire’s four-day week trial, which is due to run until the end of March next year, it said: “The Government will now use financial levers within future settlements after 2024-25. Is inviting views on proposals for using. To stop this practice.”

South Cambridgeshire leader Bridget Smith said: “I was shocked to see this. We know that this government is ideologically opposed to the four-day work week model.

“We are currently submitting 186 pieces of raw data to them every week in response to their best price notice. They have plenty of evidence to show that our council is working very efficiently indeed.

The testing covers all staff at the council, more than 700 staff. Smith said it is improving productivity and residents should not suffer any negative impacts. “Councils are not useless. “We’ve had 10 years of doing more with less,” he said.

“This is a very 21st century approach, which has been widely adopted in the private sector. If it works there, it should get a fair hearing in the public sector.

Joe Ryle, 4 Day Week campaign director, said: “These empty threats from Michael Gove need to end and councils must ignore them. A four-day week without loss of pay improves both productivity and the well-being of workers.

Ministers on Monday announced a £64bn funding package for English councils in 2024-25, an increase of 6.5% or almost £4bn on the amount allocated a year earlier.

However, local government leaders said the package failed to avert a financial crisis as a growing number of authorities face effective bankruptcy, fueled by years of austerity-driven cuts, pressure on services and rising costs due to inflation. Is.

Shaun Davies, chairman of the Local Government Association, said: “Councils in England are facing a funding gap of £4 billion over the next two years as today’s announcement will make no difference to the funding gap facing councils this year and next. There will be no change.”

Local Government Minister Simon Hoare said: “We will continue to work closely with councils to ensure that quality and reliable services are provided to those who need them and those who use them, while keeping an eye on ensuring value for money Let it be kept.” “Taxpayer.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com