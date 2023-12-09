Ministers should not appeal gender-based decisions – Forbes

Kate Forbes stood for the leadership of the SNP earlier this year

Former Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has urged the Scottish Government not to appeal a court decision upholding the UK Government’s ban on gender reform.

Ms Forbes said politicians should “work to bridge divisions, not widen them”.

She said an amended bill should protect the rights of trans people as well as women and girls.

The Scottish Government has three weeks to decide whether to appeal.

x, writing earlier on Twitter, Ms Forbes said she urged the Scottish Government “not to prolong the legal battle any longer”.

She said: “I have previously argued that the Scottish Government should not contest S35 unless there was a very high chance of success.

“The loss for the Scottish government would absorb public money, but could encourage future UK governments to intervene in devolution, which no independence party wants to see.”

She said the legal process had “created a period of great uncertainty and fear for trans people and women and girls, deepening already bitter divisions”.

He also warned that losing the appeal at this stage could “embolden” future UK governments to “intervene”.

His intervention comes a day after judges at the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that the UK government has acted legally in blocking Scotland’s gender self-ID reforms.

The law, which is designed to make it easier for people to change their legally recognized gender, was passed by the Scottish Parliament last year.

The UK government blocked it from becoming law out of fear that it would impact equality laws in the rest of the UK.

Friday’s Court of Session ruling rejected the Scottish Government’s legal challenge to the veto.

If the Scottish Government now decides to appeal the decision, the case could eventually end up in the Supreme Court in London.

The legislation received cross-party support at Holyrood, passing by 86 votes to 39.

Opponents of the reforms warned that the law could jeopardize the safety of women and girls in gay settings such as hospital wards and asylums.

Proponents argued that it would make the process of obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) easier and less painful for trans people.

‘Significant concerns’

Ms Forbes came second in the SNP leadership contest following Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation earlier this year.

A member of the Free Church of Scotland, she has spoken of experiencing a backlash against her religious views.

She had previously said that she would not vote for the gender reform bill in the current form of the Scottish Government.

In February she told BBC Scotland that she had “significant concerns” about gender self-identification.

In response to interview questions during his campaign, he said that the idea of ​​having children outside of marriage is contrary to his Christian faith and confirmed that he is anti-abortion.

Ms Forbes also said that if she had been a politician when the law was passed in 2014 she would not have voted for gay marriage.

