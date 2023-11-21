Ministers ‘must stop Abu Dhabi takeover of The Telegraph’

A traveler reading the Daily Telegraph newspaper

Lawyers for hedge fund chief Sir Paul Marshall have said ministers must intervene to protect press freedom and prevent a £1.2bn loan to the Barclay family from being diverted into an Abu Dhabi takeover of The Telegraph.

In a letter to a Sir Paul-led consortium bidding for ownership in a competitive auction, legal advisers White & Case said the Culture Secretary, Lucy Fraser, had grounds to stop the Gulf-backed deal from being completed within weeks. Were. ,

It says it should issue a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN), which would trigger an investigation by Ofcom and potentially the Competition and Markets Authority. White & Case argued that it would be appropriate for Ms Fraser to issue a “hold-separate” order to prevent the Barclay family’s loan to Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund Redbird IMI from converting ownership of The Telegraph.

The memo, seen by The Telegraph, said: “We consider it appropriate and appropriate for the Secretary of State to immediately issue a PIN… [and] Imposing an order that at least prevents Redbird IMI from exercising its option to acquire ownership and/or control of The Telegraph and The Spectator.

“This is particularly appropriate given the opaqueness with which Barclays and Redbird IMI have sought to explain the arrangements.”

Lloyds Banking Group has halted the auction of The Telegraph after Redbird IMI agreed to help fully repay the Barclay family’s £1.2bn debt with new loans.

The bank said the competitive process run by Goldman Sachs would be suspended until December 4 while it examines the family’s offer to repay its borrowings. The parallel auction of The Spectator magazine has also been stopped.

Sources said Lloyds was left with no option but to halt the auction after bidders became angry over the deal with the Barclay family. As well as Sir Paul’s consortium, they also included Daily Mail publisher DMGT and a local newspaper group, National World.

There is growing concern in Westminster over the possibility of an undemocratic foreign state gaining majority control over an influential news publisher.

At a Downing Street briefing with journalists, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman stressed that freedom of the press was “extremely important”.

“This is an important part of democracy which the Prime Minister has talked about before and will continue to support,” he said.

Rishi Sunak is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the COP28 climate conference in early December. Representatives of Arab autocratic monarchies are expected to attend the government’s global investment summit in London next week.

After a private meeting today, the Commons culture committee vowed to look into “foreign state ownership” of media and other British cultural assets and appointed officials to draw up options for further investigation.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, the Conservative chair of the committee, told The Telegraph: “Potential foreign state ownership of a British newspaper title raises significant concerns.

“While it is not the Committee’s job to review the details of this case, we would like to consider the broader implications of foreign state ownership of media, culture and sports institutions and will return to this issue shortly.”

Having lost patience with Barclays after years of repayment, Lloyds seized control of the Telegraph and The Spectator in June by sending in receivers. Over the following months the family made several offers to cover part of their outstanding balance, but by last week they made an offer for the entire amount. If the offer clears the regulatory hurdles then Lloyds would be obliged to end the receivership and return the titles to the ownership of the Barclay family.

However, the deal will be funded by two complex loans, one of which will be provided by investment fund Redbird IMI and will immediately transition into The Telegraph’s ownership.

Redbird IMI is a joint venture between American private equity firm Redbird Capital and International Media Investments (IMI), a venture backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and owner of Manchester City. The majority of the £600m price tag will be Abu Dhabi cash.

IMI would pass the balance of the Lloyd’s loan directly to the Barclay family, and take security over their other business interests. These include online retailer Very, formerly known as Littlewoods.

Senior Conservative MP and former Brexit secretary David Davis said: “There are clear public interest concerns over an investment in a major UK newspaper such as The Telegraph by a company allegedly owned by the Vice President of the UAE.

“It is clear that the regulatory authorities need to look at this very carefully before considering any approval.”

Redbird IMI from New York, led by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, said the transfer of ownership would be subject to a regulatory review in which it would fully cooperate.

It added: “Redbird IMI is fully committed to retaining the existing editorial team of the Telegraph and Spectator publications and believes that editorial independence for these titles is essential to protect their reputation and credibility Is.”

Lloyds Bank is investigating the Barclay family’s repayment proposal under anti-money-laundering and so-called Know Your Client rules ahead of a British Virgin Islands court hearing early next month.

