Minister wants Grangemouth refinery to continue ‘as long as possible’

The Scottish Government has said it wants to keep the oil refinery at Grangemouth running “as long as possible” following news that its owners could close it in 2025.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray vowed the Scottish Government would support workers at the major industrial site in central Scotland, saying he recognized the “concern” and “frustration” they would be feeling.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Petroinos planned to completely convert the site into an import terminal, which could result in hundreds of jobs.

Updating MSPs on Thursday, Mr Gray said the Government understood a final decision had not yet been made.

Neil Gray (left) has updated the MSP (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “It is my understanding that at this point it is not a decision to close the refinery, but rather to begin the necessary preparations for the potential to convert Grangemouth into an import terminal.”

Petroinos’ decision was due to “global factors”, he said, and not any caused by the UK or Scottish governments.

Mr Gray said he has written to Britain’s Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho to discuss the matter.

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson said Grangemouth “already suffers from high levels of social deprivation, and potentially the final closure will be keenly felt in the town”.

Michelle Thomson said Grangemouth already suffers from social deprivation (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Gray responded: “We fully recognize the sense of uncertainty, anxiety, disappointment that this announcement will cause to many people.

“I assure you of working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that any impacts of this and subsequent decisions are minimized as much as possible.”

A proper transition plan for Grangemouth will be published in the spring, he said, adding that he had met with trade unions.

Mr Gray said the Government wanted the site to continue to serve as a source of domestic fuel for “years to come”.

He said: “I made clear in the letter (to the UK government) that it is my firm priority that the refinery continues to operate for as long as possible.

“And we will continue to actively engage with Petroineos as we develop our appropriate transition plans for Grangemouth.”

Scottish Tory energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden accused the Scottish Government of “demonising” the oil and gas industry, saying: “They, along with Labour, are against new production in the North Sea and would prefer that we rely on imports. .

Douglas Lumsden said the SNP had ‘demonised’ the oil and gas industry (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The SNP have accepted the Greens into government, who want to shut down the industry and the First Minister said two months ago that he wanted to end Scotland’s role as the oil and gas capital of Europe.”

Mr Gray said he was “very sorry” that Tory MSPs “chose to take that particular tone”, adding that Petrounios had said the announcement had nothing to do with the decisions of the governments at Westminster or Holyrood. .

Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan asked whether the Scottish Government would consider taking steps to support the site.

Mr Gray said his government was “considering every possible thing that we can do”, but added that “it’s important not to be too alarmist in the narrative we are presenting here”.

Earlier, an expert advisory group said the decision to close operations at Scotland’s only oil refinery “directly contradicts the appropriate transition to a low-carbon economy”.

Scotland’s Just Transition Commission said it was “deeply concerned that we will see a repeat of previous unmanaged industrial transitions to coal and steel whose harmful effects are still being felt by communities across the country”.

The refinery employs about 500 permanent staff and owners believe around 100 will be needed to operate the import terminal.

Petroionios did not want to comment.

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com