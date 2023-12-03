Minister: Estonia can be a world leader in data economy

The Estonia 2035 strategy stipulates that the Estonian economy is responsible for both people and the environment, while the goal is to move towards flexible, innovative and responsible business, says Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 2005).

Minister Riisalo said: “The basis of all this is the data economy. Estonia can be the leader of a new economic model, which will contribute to enterprises creating added value.”

The data economy is defined as a global digital ecosystem in which data is collected, organized, and exchanged by networks of companies, individuals, and institutions to create economic value.

“Sustainability can be ensured by the right data. But to achieve this without increasing the administrative burden on entrepreneurs, the state will come to the rescue,” Riisalo said via a press release from the ministry.

Experts at the third real-time economy conference titled “Sustainable Entrepreneurs and the Individual State” organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications emphasized that organized data and its cross-platform use will be essential before state services can reach a new, individual state level. There are necessary conditions. – A key Eesti 200 policy indeed.

This real-time economy involves companies communicating automatically and in real time with each other and with the state through digital data exchange.

Sandra Saarv, Deputy Secretary General with responsibility for economy and innovation at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, said: “In a thin state like Estonia, duplication of services, environments and data requests is unacceptable.”

“This makes it the responsibility of the state to ensure that it does not duplicate all types of business-related environments, and that it follows the principle of one-time operation and entry and cross-use of data. We have reforms There is also scope to cut down on over-regulation,” Sarav said.

“This is where personal positioning, real-time economy and sustainability come together to make the most of collected data. Estonia could be the country with the largest data economy in the world,” Saaraev added.

ATS Albre, head of Nortel Estonia and president of the Estonian Information Technology and Telecommunications Association (Eesti Infotenologia ja Telecomunikatsioni Liedt), said that Estonia’s 2035 development plan is ambitious and substantial, but he added that there is still a long way to go.

In a presentation, Albre pointed out that today’s entrepreneurs expect Estonia to have the most comfortable business environment in the world.

However, Albrey said: “More data requires more confidence in the country.”

Albrey further said, “Today we are in a good place and so we can develop such services. But the development of new services brings responsibility. We can reach a business environment where more foreign businessmen also want to come here “

