Mining giant Anglo American to cut production levels to cut costs

Anglo American plans to reduce production at its Kumba iron ore operation

The London-listed mining giant is the world’s largest platinum producer

The group’s shares were the biggest FTSE 100 fallers on Friday morning

Anglo American intends to reduce mineral production to reduce costs and boost cash generation after a challenging year.

The London-listed mining giant and the world’s largest platinum producer said it would reduce production at its Kumba iron ore operation in South Africa, and use only one plant at the Los Brances copper mine in Chile.

At the former facility, the firm’s production remains heavily disrupted by industrial action involving workers employed by rail and port company Transnet.

The problems have been further compounded by cable theft, train derailments and even locust swarms, resulting in overstocking of iron ore in the mines.

Anglo American said reducing production at Kumba would help it focus on higher-margin production in its platinum group metals business.

Copper production at the company’s Chile operations was affected by a substation fire earlier this year, which disrupted power supplies to the Los Blonces mine for more than a fortnight.

It expects the planned cuts to lower unit costs next year and reduce capital spending by $1.8 billion over the period 2023 to 2026.

Duncan VanBlade, chief executive of Anglo American, said: ‘In the near term, given the continued high macro volatility, we are looking to reduce our costs and prioritize our capital to drive more profitable production on a sustainable basis ‘

Anglo American shares fell 7.8 percent by midday, making them the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 index.

The company’s shares have fallen by more than a third this year as falling commodity prices and rising inflation have dragged down revenues and profits.

Anglo American’s underlying earnings in the first half of 2023 totaled $5.1 billion, compared with $8.7 billion in the same period last year, while sales declined by $2.4 billion to $15.7 billion.

Since reporting those results, the group has lowered copper production guidance and warned of corporate office job cuts in several countries.

Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Miners are at the mercy of cyclical material costs, and the wheels are turning against new CEO Duncan VanBlade – as well as increased operational headaches.

‘Anglo’s overall position continues to be strong given its exposure to consumer products, meaning it is partly protected from the worst of the industrial downturn, but clearly well positioned to position the ship over the next twelve months. Work remains to be done.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk