Minimum wage increases in 25 US states will take effect in 2024. Here's who's getting a pay raise.

The minimum wage for fast food workers in California will be $20 in 2024

The minimum wage for fast food workers in California will be $20 in 2024 00:22

Millions of workers across the country could be in line for a pay raise next year, with half of US states planning to raise their minimum wage in 2024.

The increase would raise the baseline wage to at least $16 an hour in three states: California, New York and Washington. In 22 states, the new minimum wages will be effective from January 1. However, Nevada and Oregon’s new rates will take effect July 1, while Florida’s will increase on September 30.

opposite of this. Workers in 20 states will still be subject to the federal minimum wage, which has been $7.25 an hour since 2009, when it was last raised.

Raising the minimum wage could benefit low-wage workers at a time when many continue to struggle with higher costs due to inflation, even as it hits a 40-year high in 2022 It’s getting cold fast. Although price increases are slowing, the cost of groceries, rent, and other goods and services remain higher than before the pandemic.

Nearly 1 in 4 American workers earned less than $15 an hour in 2021, according to the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. It says people of color and women are over-represented among low-wage workers.

Raising the minimum wage is good for both workers and the overall economy, said Holly Sklar, CEO of Business for a Fair Minimum Wage, a group that advocates for a higher base wage.

Low-wage workers getting pay increases “boosts the consumer spending on which businesses depend,” he said in a statement. “While the federal minimum wage continues to fall further behind the cost of living at just $7.25 an hour, the state increase is critical for workers, businesses and communities.”

federal minimum wage 2024

The latest increase has created a greater gap between states that are raising their minimum wages and those that continue to rely on the federal base wage of $7.25 an hour.

In fact, workers in six states – California, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington – will be guaranteed a base wage that is more than double the federal minimum wage.

Some cities will raise their minimum wages above the statewide level next year. For example, Denver will raise the city’s minimum wage to $18.29 an hour on Jan. 1, topping Colorado’s $14.42 hourly rate.

The 20 states where the baseline wage will remain at $7.25 an hour are located primarily in the South and Midwest, from Alabama to Wisconsin.

More from CBS News

amy picchi

Amy Picchi is the Associate Managing Editor of CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Source: www.cbsnews.com